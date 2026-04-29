CCTV Footage Shows YouTuber’s Cook Spitting In Sink; Family Claims They’ve Been Unwell Since

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family alleges cook spat in food after noticing illness.

CCTV footage shows cook spitting into sink during preparation.

Viral videos show family confronting cook over hygiene concerns.

Internet reactions range from sympathy to skepticism online.

Content creator and cricketer Lakhan Arjun Rawat has alleged that his cook was caught “spitting” while preparing food meant for the family. The matter came to light after family members reportedly fell ill over the past few days. This led them to review CCTV footage.

According to the family, the footage shows the cook spitting into the sink while working in the kitchen. They claim the droplets could have contaminated the food being prepared. A video of the family confronting the cook and CCTV footage of him spitting in the sink have since gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Family Confronts Cook

In one of the videos circulating online, Rawat’s wife, Neetu Bisht, can be seen explaining that she spent nearly 10 minutes checking the CCTV footage. “When I saw it, I was shocked. How can someone spit in the sink?” she said in the clip.

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The video then shows the family confronting the cook, whose face has been blurred. Neetu claims that the man frequently spat while cooking.

Rawat’s mother can be heard asking, “How much of that spit must have fallen on the rotis and vegetables we ate?”

Neetu also said that she had asked the cook to wear a mask while preparing food because he consumed gutkha. However, she alleged that the mask was often kept below his mouth while he cooked for the family.

Family Raises Health Concerns

Rawat’s mother also expressed concern about the family’s recent health issues, saying several members had been unwell with fever and other symptoms.

“And we have all been falling sick repeatedly. We are not recovering at all. There’s fever and everyone’s health is not improving.”

She alleged that the cook may have been preparing food in unhygienic conditions for days. She continued, “So for how many days has he been feeding us this unhygienic food? He has been spitting into the utensils.”

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The family also questioned him about his practices at home, asking where he usually spits in his home.

In the video, Rawat’s mother further said that the family offers food to God before eating it and accused the cook of disrespecting that ritual.

“We offer the food to God before eating it. Because of him, we are unknowingly disrespecting God. He has been making us eat food prepared in dirty utensils. What a terrible man.”

Guys, beware!



These days, even domestic helpers have started spitting in food. A shocking incident has come to light involving the popular YouTuber couple Lakhan and Neetu.



When they checked the CCTV footage, they were literally shocked to find that this man was spitting in… pic.twitter.com/ywp8g6oir1 — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 29, 2026

‘Whom Do You Even Trust?’

Rawat’s sister also shared a video on social media reacting to the incident.

“Whom do you even trust anymore?” she wrote. “A domestic helper working at Lakhan bhaiya’s house was caught spitting in the food he was preparing for the family. Just thinking about it makes your stomach turn. This is not just disgusting but also a complete breach of trust.”

She also urged people to be cautious about who they allow into their homes.

Responding to her post, Rawat wrote, “I am still unable to process this, behena.”

Whom do you even trust anymore?



A domestic helper working at @lakhan_999 bhaiya’s house was caught spitting in the food he was preparing for the family.



Just thinking about it is enough to make your stomach turn. This isn’t just disgusting, it’s a complete breach of basic human… pic.twitter.com/Wradn66dYV — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) April 28, 2026

Internet Reacts

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users. While some sympathised with Rawat and his family, others questioned the claims.

One user asked whether the family had filed a police complaint against the helper or if the matter was being addressed only online. “Have they file cases against the helper?? Or is it limited to social media?”

Another wrote, “If this is true, it’s disgusting and should be punishable.”

“It has been happening forever!!! Cook your own food,” suggested a third.

A fourth posted, “My God! Shocking.”

“This is why I prefer home-cooked and cook it myself… can’t trust anyone. Nor I have a maid. Ghar ka kaam and khaana all I do it myself. I don’t like unhygienic ways,” commented a fifth.

However, a few commenters were sceptical, with some claiming the video could be a way to attract attention online and questioning why a formal complaint had not been filed if the allegations were serious.

“A new way to get viewership. Both these husband n wife are not getting enough views now so these tactics,” yet another social media user said.

A seventh added, “I don’t know how much we should trust these YouTubers, they do anything to increase views!! Agar police main report nahin kar rahe to video banae ki kya zarurat thi and they have multiple maids & servants working in the kitchen itself no one noticed or reported in last 5 months??”