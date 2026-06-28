Fact Check: Viral Image Claims To Show Imran Khan During Court Appearance In Pakistan
A viral image claimed to show Imran Khan in court, but fact-checkers said it was AI-generated, citing visible irregularities in the photograph.
A purported courtroom photograph of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone viral on social media, with many of his supporters sharing emotional posts believing it to be a recent image from court. However, fact-checkers have disputed the claim, saying the picture was generated using artificial intelligence. They pointed to inconsistencies in the image, including unnaturally rendered fingers on Khan's hands and distorted stacks of books and files on the judge's desk, which they said are typical AI-generated artefacts.
Fact-Check Fags AI Clues
According to the fact-check, the arrangement of books and files on the judge's desk appears unnaturally intertwined, while the fingers on Khan's hands show irregularities commonly associated with AI-generated images.
عمران خان کی یہ تصویر سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہورہی ہے جس کو تازہ تصویر سمجھ کر پھیلایا جارہا ہے— Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din (@ShahabSpeaks) June 27, 2026
جج کے ٹیبل پر کتابیں آپسی میں جڑی پڑی ہیں
حقیقت میں یہ تصویر AI سے بنائی گئی ہے
ذرا عمران خان کی ہاتھوں کی انگلیوں کا جائزہ لیں تو AI سے بنائی گئی فوٹوز کی مشابہت بالکل اسی جیسی ہوتی ہے pic.twitter.com/JmkE2J74Db
Legal Battles Continue
The viral image comes as Khan remains imprisoned at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He has been in custody since August 5, 2023, and is serving a 14-year sentence in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to seven years in the same case, and both have challenged their convictions before the Islamabad High Court.
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The High Court is scheduled to hear the couple's appeals on Monday. Separately, Bushra Bibi's daughter, Mubashra Khawar Maneka, has filed a petition alleging her mother is being kept in solitary confinement.
Meanwhile, concerns over Khan's health have continued. He has been undergoing treatment for right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), with his latest medical procedure carried out on June 15.
The PTI and Khan's family have repeatedly called for him to be treated by his personal doctors and allowed access to a hospital of his choice, allegations the Pakistani government has denied.
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