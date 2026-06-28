A purported courtroom photograph of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone viral on social media, with many of his supporters sharing emotional posts believing it to be a recent image from court. However, fact-checkers have disputed the claim, saying the picture was generated using artificial intelligence. They pointed to inconsistencies in the image, including unnaturally rendered fingers on Khan's hands and distorted stacks of books and files on the judge's desk, which they said are typical AI-generated artefacts.

Fact-Check Fags AI Clues

According to the fact-check, the arrangement of books and files on the judge's desk appears unnaturally intertwined, while the fingers on Khan's hands show irregularities commonly associated with AI-generated images.

عمران خان کی یہ تصویر سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل ہورہی ہے جس کو تازہ تصویر سمجھ کر پھیلایا جارہا ہے



جج کے ٹیبل پر کتابیں آپسی میں جڑی پڑی ہیں

حقیقت میں یہ تصویر AI سے بنائی گئی ہے

ذرا عمران خان کی ہاتھوں کی انگلیوں کا جائزہ لیں تو AI سے بنائی گئی فوٹوز کی مشابہت بالکل اسی جیسی ہوتی ہے pic.twitter.com/JmkE2J74Db — Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din (@ShahabSpeaks) June 27, 2026

Legal Battles Continue

The viral image comes as Khan remains imprisoned at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He has been in custody since August 5, 2023, and is serving a 14-year sentence in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was sentenced to seven years in the same case, and both have challenged their convictions before the Islamabad High Court.

Also Read: 'Our Partnership Will Grow Even Stronger': PM Modi Addresses Seychelles Parliament

The High Court is scheduled to hear the couple's appeals on Monday. Separately, Bushra Bibi's daughter, Mubashra Khawar Maneka, has filed a petition alleging her mother is being kept in solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, concerns over Khan's health have continued. He has been undergoing treatment for right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), with his latest medical procedure carried out on June 15.

The PTI and Khan's family have repeatedly called for him to be treated by his personal doctors and allowed access to a hospital of his choice, allegations the Pakistani government has denied.

Also Read: Iran Claims Sole Control Of Strait Of Hormuz For Next 30 Days