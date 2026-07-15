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English NewsNewsWorldViral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

Viral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

Viral AI-generated images falsely claiming to show Imran Khan in a prison cell surfaced as Pakistan's court reviewed his jail conditions.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral AI-generated images falsely showed Imran Khan's prison cell.
  • Images circulated during court review of Khan's jail conditions.
  • Fact-checkers confirmed images were digitally created, not actual conditions.

Artificial intelligence-generated images falsely claiming to show former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inside his prison cell have gone viral on social media, amid renewed scrutiny of his jail conditions. The misleading posts surfaced as the Islamabad High Court examined allegations that Khan is being held in solitary confinement. Fact-checkers found the images were digitally created and did not depict Khan's actual prison conditions, despite being widely shared across X and Facebook.

False Prison Claim

One widely circulated post claimed Khan was "waiting for justice" inside a sweltering prison cell, alongside an image showing him reading the Quran while appearing drenched in sweat. Another post alleged he had been held in solitary confinement for months without access to his family or personal physician.

Viral AI-generated images falsely claimed to show Imran Khan inside his prison cell.
Viral AI-generated images falsely claimed to show Imran Khan inside his prison cell.

A separate viral image quoted Khan as saying, "My cell becomes an oven in the summer," while showing him sitting alone inside a cramped prison room.

Court Reviewing Jail Conditions

The viral posts emerged as the Islamabad High Court directed prison authorities to submit a report on allegations that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being held in solitary confinement.

Also Read: Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case

Khan has remained in prison since 2023 and, in December 2025, he and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in prison in a corruption case. Both have denied the charges.

According to AFP, the original prison photographs had been submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court by Deputy Attorney General Raja Muhammad Shafqat Abbasi to demonstrate the facilities available to Khan in custody. The comparison between those official images and the viral posts showed that the scenes had been manipulated using artificial intelligence, making the claims accompanying them false.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Image Claims To Show Imran Khan During Court Appearance In Pakistan

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Health Update Imran Khan Jail Pictures
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