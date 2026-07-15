Viral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral AI-generated images falsely showed Imran Khan's prison cell.

Images circulated during court review of Khan's jail conditions.

Fact-checkers confirmed images were digitally created, not actual conditions.

Artificial intelligence-generated images falsely claiming to show former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inside his prison cell have gone viral on social media, amid renewed scrutiny of his jail conditions. The misleading posts surfaced as the Islamabad High Court examined allegations that Khan is being held in solitary confinement. Fact-checkers found the images were digitally created and did not depict Khan's actual prison conditions, despite being widely shared across X and Facebook.

False Prison Claim

One widely circulated post claimed Khan was "waiting for justice" inside a sweltering prison cell, alongside an image showing him reading the Quran while appearing drenched in sweat. Another post alleged he had been held in solitary confinement for months without access to his family or personal physician.

Viral AI-generated images falsely claimed to show Imran Khan inside his prison cell.

A separate viral image quoted Khan as saying, "My cell becomes an oven in the summer," while showing him sitting alone inside a cramped prison room.

"1061 days in illegal detention and 8 months of the longest solitary confinement"



The most intense scorching heat in the prison cell, no personal doctor, no access to sisters, no visas issued to Suleman and Qasim Khan, no talk, vision in one eye lost, the other in danger, no… pic.twitter.com/48ne4IIok2 — ZAIDDI AFRIDÏ (@ZAIDDIAFRIDI669) July 1, 2026

Court Reviewing Jail Conditions

The viral posts emerged as the Islamabad High Court directed prison authorities to submit a report on allegations that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being held in solitary confinement.

Also Read: Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case

Khan has remained in prison since 2023 and, in December 2025, he and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in prison in a corruption case. Both have denied the charges.

According to AFP, the original prison photographs had been submitted to Pakistan's Supreme Court by Deputy Attorney General Raja Muhammad Shafqat Abbasi to demonstrate the facilities available to Khan in custody. The comparison between those official images and the viral posts showed that the scenes had been manipulated using artificial intelligence, making the claims accompanying them false.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Image Claims To Show Imran Khan During Court Appearance In Pakistan