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HomeTrendingNvidia CEO Jensen Huang Goes Viral For Paying Entire Food Stall Bill In Taiwan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Goes Viral For Paying Entire Food Stall Bill In Taiwan

The interaction appears casual, with Huang speaking directly to the vendor as curious onlookers watch the scene unfold.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offered to pay for everyone's order at a busy night market stall.
  • Huang reportedly made the gesture to get his grilled corn faster.
  • Social media reactions to the incident were mixed, with some defending his generosity.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral after a relaxed and unexpected moment at a Taiwan night market, where he reportedly offered to pay for everyone’s grilled corn so he could move ahead in a long queue.

In a video circulating on social media, Huang is seen walking up to a crowded street food stall and saying, “I buy everybody’s can I get the first one” while pulling out cash at the counter.

The interaction appears casual, with Huang speaking directly to the vendor as curious onlookers watch the scene unfold.

Claim Of Paying For Entire Queue

The clip, shared on X by @CryptoMaster_70, quickly gained traction online.

According to the post, Huang did not simply try to skip the line but instead offered to cover the cost of everyone’s orders at the stall while waiting for his own grilled corn.

He is also seen interacting with the stall owner and reacting enthusiastically after tasting the food, calling it “super delicious” and praising the stall’s popularity.

Taiwan Visit And Night Market Sightings

Huang has been in Taiwan recently and was also spotted at popular night markets such as Raohe Night Market, according to videos shared by Nvidia on May 24.

Dressed casually and surrounded by crowds, he was seen sampling street food, interacting with fans, and moving through busy lanes like any other visitor, though with significantly more attention than most.

Mixed Social Media Reactions

Reactions online were divided over the gesture.

A woman present at the stall later said she initially expected only a brief interaction through his security team, but Huang instead walked up directly, offered to pay, and engaged with both the vendor and people waiting nearby.

One user wrote, “The people actually affected are those already standing in line, so why give the money to the vendor instead of just waiting?”

Another commented, “I used to respect him, but this feels like he believes money can buy any privilege. He could have simply waited his turn and still treated everyone later.”

However, others defended the moment.

One user said, “Bro could buy the entire night market if he wanted to.”

Another added, “He didn’t directly say he would pay to cut the line, he just covered everyone’s order, so it doesn’t really upset those waiting and the money is spent generously.”

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A lighter reaction also gained traction, “What’s the point of being a billionaire if you can’t do billionaire things?”

Clip Continues To Trend

The video continues to circulate widely online, adding another viral moment to Jensen Huang’s visit to Taiwan.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang do at a Taiwan night market?

Jensen Huang went viral after offering to pay for everyone's grilled corn at a crowded night market stall so he could get his order faster.

What was the reason for Jensen Huang's offer at the night market?

Huang reportedly made the offer to cover everyone's orders to expedite his own purchase of grilled corn while waiting in a long queue.

How did social media react to Jensen Huang's gesture?

Reactions were mixed. Some defended the act as a generous billionaire gesture, while others felt it demonstrated a sense of privilege and that he should have simply waited his turn.

Was Jensen Huang seen at other locations in Taiwan?

Yes, Jensen Huang was also spotted at popular night markets like Raohe Night Market, where he was seen sampling street food and interacting with crowds.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Taiwan Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Paying Entire Food Stall Bill
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