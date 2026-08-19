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English NewsEducationWATCH: Bhopal Sees First ‘Gen-Alpha Protest’ As 400 Students Take To Streets Over School Merger

WATCH: Bhopal Sees First ‘Gen-Alpha Protest’ As 400 Students Take To Streets Over School Merger

Around 300-400 Regional School students protested in Bhopal against the proposed KVS merger, carrying ‘Save DMS’ posters and warning of phased agitation.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

Bhopal: Around 300 to 400 students of Regional School took to the streets in Bhopal to protest against the proposal to merge the school with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). 

The protest has been described as the first ‘Gen-Alpha protest’ in Bhopal over an issue related to an educational institution. The students opposed the proposed merger and raised their voices against the move. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hindu Girls Made To Wear Burqa, Dance To Bhojpuri Song At I-Day Celebration, School Sealed

Students Protest Against Regional School Merger 

Around 300 to 400 students of Regional School participated in the protest. They were opposed to the proposal to merge Regional School with the Central government school organisation, KVS. 

The students carried different posters during the protest, including those with the message ‘Save DMS’. 

Students Submit Memorandum To Principal 

The protesting students submitted a memorandum to Regional College Principal Prof. S.K. Gupta, formally expressing their opposition to the proposed merger. 

Through the memorandum, the students registered their objection to the proposed move and put forward their demands. 

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Students Warn Of Phased Protest 

The students also warned that they would begin a phased movement if their demands were not accepted. 

The protest comes as students oppose the proposed merger of Regional School with KVS. Around 300 to 400 students participated in the demonstration, carrying posters and submitting a memorandum to the Regional College principal. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bhopal News Bhopal Protest Bhopal First Gen Alpha Protest Gen Alpha Protest
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