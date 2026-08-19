WATCH: Bhopal Sees First ‘Gen-Alpha Protest’ As 400 Students Take To Streets Over School Merger

Bhopal: Around 300 to 400 students of Regional School took to the streets in Bhopal to protest against the proposal to merge the school with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The protest has been described as the first ‘Gen-Alpha protest’ in Bhopal over an issue related to an educational institution. The students opposed the proposed merger and raised their voices against the move.

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आजमगढ़ के बाद अब मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में Gen Alpha सड़क पर उतर आया है।



प्रदर्शनकारी स्टूडेंट्स “प्रायोगिक बहुउद्देशीय विद्यालय” (DMS) का केंद्रीय विद्यालयों (KV) के साथ मर्जर का विरोध कर रहे हैं।



स्टूडेंट्स ने बताया कि सन 1965 में देशभर में चार प्रायोगिक बहुउद्देशीय… https://t.co/AuWA2Qirec pic.twitter.com/GcgON4uEYq — Rishav Raj Singh (@rishavtwts) August 18, 2026

Students Protest Against Regional School Merger

Around 300 to 400 students of Regional School participated in the protest. They were opposed to the proposal to merge Regional School with the Central government school organisation, KVS.

The students carried different posters during the protest, including those with the message ‘Save DMS’.

Students Submit Memorandum To Principal

The protesting students submitted a memorandum to Regional College Principal Prof. S.K. Gupta, formally expressing their opposition to the proposed merger.

Through the memorandum, the students registered their objection to the proposed move and put forward their demands.

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Students Warn Of Phased Protest

The students also warned that they would begin a phased movement if their demands were not accepted.

The protest comes as students oppose the proposed merger of Regional School with KVS. Around 300 to 400 students participated in the demonstration, carrying posters and submitting a memorandum to the Regional College principal.

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