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English NewsEducationWATCH: Hindu Girls Made To Wear Burqa, Dance To Bhojpuri Song At I-Day Celebration, School Sealed

WATCH: Hindu Girls Made To Wear Burqa, Dance To Bhojpuri Song At I-Day Celebration, School Sealed

A private school in Gonda was sealed after a video from its Independence Day event surfaced. Officials found the school was operating without recognition.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 10:58 AM (IST)

Gonda: A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has been sealed by the Basic Education Department after a video allegedly showing Hindu girl students wearing burqa and dancing during an Independence Day programme surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday. 

The school, situated in Ausani Buzurg in the Babhanjot area, was subsequently inspected by education officials. During the inspection, authorities found that the institution was operating without recognition. 

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Gonda School Comes Under Education Department's Scanner 

The school came to the attention of the authorities after the video circulated on social media. Following its emergence, the Basic Education Department ordered an inspection of the institution to verify the circumstances and check its operational status. 

District Basic Education Officer Amit Kumar Singh said he instructed Block Education Officer (BEO) Riyaz Ahmed to visit the school after the video surfaced. 

The inspection subsequently established that the private school was functioning without recognition, according to officials. 

Officials Seal School Premises After Inspection 

Following the inspection, officials took action against the institution. Ahmed said the education department had already instructed the school management about a week earlier to stop running the school. 

However, according to the officer, the management continued operating the institution despite the direction. 

After officials confirmed that the school lacked recognition, they proceeded to seal the premises. The offices of the manager and principal were locked, along with the school's main gate. 

Ahmed said the inspection findings and details of the action taken were submitted to the district basic education officer in a report. 

Inquiry Finds School Was Operating Without Recognition 

The education department's inspection focused on the status of the school after the video came to light. Officials found that the institution did not have the required recognition to operate. 

The finding regarding the school's recognition status became the basis for the action taken by the department. The authorities subsequently sealed the institution after confirming that it was continuing to operate despite being directed to stop. 

The development has also raised concerns about the students enrolled at the institution and their continuation of education following the closure. 

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Students To Be Shifted To Recognised Schools 

District Basic Education Officer Amit Kumar Singh said authorities have directed that students studying at the unrecognised school should be admitted to nearby government-run schools or other recognised institutions. 

The move is intended to ensure that students enrolled at the sealed school can continue their education elsewhere. 

Officials have submitted the inspection and sealing report to the district's basic education officer. The action followed the circulation of the video and the subsequent inspection that established the school's lack of recognition. 

The school in Ausani Buzurg is now sealed, while students enrolled there are being directed towards nearby recognised educational institutions.

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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Gonda News Hindu Girls Made To Wear Burqa Ginda Burqa News Burqa Dance Viral Burqa Dance
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