The Story That May Have Been Written By ChatGPT Just Won A Prestigious Literary Prize

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allegations question if AI wrote Commonwealth Short Story Prize winner.

AI detection tools flagged the winning story as machine-generated.

Judges praised the story's vivid imagery and precise language.

The debate around the Commonwealth Short Story Prize 2026 has shifted. It is no longer just about whether Trinidad and Tobago writer Jamir Nazir used artificial intelligence to write his winning entry, The Serpent in the Grove. The bigger question is whether a story written by a Large Language Model can genuinely convince a literary jury to award it a prize.

If the answer is yes, it forces a serious reckoning with how writing, reading, and literary judgment will function going forward.

How Did The AI Authorship Allegations Begin?

Writer and researcher Nabeel S Qureshi was among the first to raise concerns, pointing to specific passages in Nazir's story as typical of "ChatGPT-generated" language. Others then turned to AI detection tools. Pangram, a tool designed to measure AI-written content, returned a 100% AI authorship result for Nazir's story.

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For a piece in The Atlantic, writer Vauhini Vara asked Jenna Russel, a research scientist at Pangram, to test 75 stories covering the five regional winners of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize from every year since 2012.

No stories before 2025 flagged as AI-written. Three of this year's five regional winners did, including Nazir's entry.

What Did The Jury And The Organisers Say?

The jury showed no hesitation in its praise. Judge Sharma Taylor said: "Jamir Nazir's language is sublime - precise yet richly evocative - conjuring vivid, lush imagery with remarkable economy. Polished and confident, this is a story with a melodic voice that lingers long after the final line."

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Granta publisher Sigrid Rausing, whose magazine published the winning stories, said the results of their own AI testing were inconclusive. The most telling part of her statement: "It may be that the judges have now awarded a prize to an instance of AI plagiarism - we don't yet know, and perhaps we never will know."

That uncertainty is the point. A story, possibly written by a machine, cleared every layer of literary judgment. Whether that signals a crisis or an evolution in literature is a question with no clean answer yet.