Northern Lights In India Tonight? When And Where You Could Spot The Rare Aurora Borealis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rare aurora borealis expected across high-altitude northern India.

Powerful G3-G4 geomagnetic storm peaks Monday night.

Auroras will appear as a faint crimson glow.

India could be in for a rare celestial treat as astronomers and skywatchers prepare for a possible sighting of the Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, from some of the country's highest-altitude locations. The opportunity comes as a powerful geomagnetic storm, triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, approaches Earth. While auroras are usually limited to polar regions, the strength of the incoming storm could allow parts of northern India to witness the phenomenon. Experts say the best viewing window is expected overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Rare Sky Show

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch, with conditions potentially escalating to G4 (severe) levels. The storm is forecast to peak between 11:30 pm on Monday and 2:30 am on Tuesday, June 9.

In India, the best chances of spotting the aurora are likely to be from high-altitude locations with exceptionally dark skies, including Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley in Ladakh. Unlike the vivid green and purple displays commonly seen in northern Europe, any aurora visible from India is more likely to appear as a faint crimson or deep-red glow near the horizon.

The red colour occurs when charged particles from the Sun interact with oxygen atoms high in Earth's atmosphere, producing emissions at higher altitudes than those typically seen in polar regions.

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Solar Storm Impact

The geomagnetic storm was triggered by a powerful solar eruption on June 6 from Active Region 4461, one of the Sun's most active zones. The eruption released a vast cloud of magnetised plasma, known as a coronal mass ejection, travelling towards Earth at approximately 1,400 kilometres per second.

Scientists are also monitoring the possibility of a "cannibal CME", a phenomenon in which a fast-moving solar eruption catches up with and absorbs slower-moving material released earlier. Such interactions can strengthen geomagnetic storms and increase auroral activity.

India has witnessed similar events before. In 2024, observers at the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle recorded auroral displays during major solar storms, including a rare G5 geomagnetic storm, the strongest in more than 20 years.

While geomagnetic storms pose no direct danger to people, they can temporarily disrupt GPS services, satellite operations and high-frequency radio communications.

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