Hanuman Jayanti Bhandara Video Goes Viral As ‘Vanar Sena’ Enjoys A Special Feast In Maharashtra

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Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across the country on Thursday, but one particular celebration from Maharashtra has captured widespread attention online. A unique bhandara organised especially for monkeys, often referred to as ‘Vanar Sena’, has gone viral on social media. The video showcases an unusual yet heartwarming blend of faith and service, where dozens of monkeys were seen calmly enjoying sweets and food served to them in an organised manner. The visual has not only amused viewers but also sparked appreciation for the compassion and tradition behind the initiative.

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A Unique Hanuman Jayanti Bhandara For ‘Vanar Sena’

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In Maharashtra’s Akola district, specifically Barshitakli taluka, a special tradition is followed during Hanuman Jayanti. On this occasion, a dedicated Bhandara is organised for monkeys, considered symbolic devotees of Lord Hanuman.

According to the viral video, sweets and meals were served to hundreds of monkeys in a well-coordinated setup. The animals can be seen sitting in rows, calmly eating the food provided to them. This orderly scene has drawn admiration, as it reflects both discipline and a sense of respect towards living beings.

Peaceful Scenes Capture Attention Online

What stands out most in the viral footage is the remarkable discipline among the monkeys. Despite being fed in large numbers, there was no chaos or disorder. Instead, the animals appeared calm, patiently waiting their turn and eating from the plates placed before them. Many people recorded the moment on their mobile phones, and soon the video began circulating widely across social media platforms. Viewers have been sharing and commenting on the clip, praising the serene environment and the thoughtful organisation behind the Bhandara. The visual has resonated with audiences who see it as a rare and meaningful sight.

Social Media Reaction And Public Praise

The video has quickly gained traction online, with users applauding the initiative. Many have described it as an example of compassion towards animals, while others believe it reflects deeper cultural values of coexistence and service. Comments highlight how such events promote sensitivity towards nature and living creatures. For several viewers, the bhandara represents more than just a ritual, it symbolises kindness, balance, and respect within the ecosystem. The positive response indicates how meaningful and impactful such traditions can be when shared with a wider audience through digital platforms.

Religious Significance Behind Feeding Monkeys

According to traditional beliefs, Lord Hanuman was born to Anjana and Kesari and is regarded as an incarnation of Lord Shiv. He is often associated with the ‘vanar’ community, which holds a special place in mythology. Monkeys are considered sacred in the context of Hanuman devotion, and feeding them is believed to be highly auspicious. Organising food offerings for monkeys during Hanuman Jayanti is seen as an act of devotion that invites blessings. In places like Akola, such practices continue to be observed, reinforcing the spiritual connection between faith, service, and compassion.