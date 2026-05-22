Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man dressed as cockroach protests dirty sewers in Mathura.

Viral online movement 'Cockroach Janta Party' satirizes youth issues.

Protester performs to song mirroring viral online trends.

Movement gains followers, mimics political parties online.

Cockroach Janta Party has become the Internet’s biggest obsession this week, especially among Gen Z users who have turned the satirical movement into a full-blown online movement packed with memes, parody songs, reels, and endless jokes. Now, the viral movement appears to have spilt beyond the Internet and onto the streets.

In a bizarre turn of events, a man in Mathura took things quite literally and staged a protest outside a civic body office dressed as a cockroach. Yes, an actual cockroach costume complete with antennae, dramatic crawling, and full performance mode. Because apparently, regular protests are no longer enough in the age of viral politics.

Man Dons Cockroach Costume For Protest

A video of the man staging a protest has gone viral online. It opens to show the protester dancing outside the civic body office as a song titled Warna Cockroach Aa Jayega plays on the speaker. The track appears to be inspired by the popular song Warna Gabbar Aa Jayega by Manj Musik and Raftaar.

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As the video goes on, the man can be seen dramatically crawling up the stairs in character. He also painted his face and wore antenna-like props attached to his head to complete the look. Towards the end of the clip, he says, “Raat ko chain se sona hai to cockroach se dar [If you want to sleep peacefully at night, fear cockroaches].”

The man is reportedly protesting against dirty sewers falling into the Yamuna River.

कॉकरोच के चाचा से मिलिए गाइज



यूपी: मथुरा में नगर निगम के ऑफिस ये कॉकरोच पहुंचा है. ये यमुना नदी में गिरते गंदे नालों के विरोध में ये कॉकरोच नगर निगम पहुंचा है. जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान है. pic.twitter.com/RaqKjXLerc — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 22, 2026

ABP Live couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

How Did Social Media Users React To This?

“What all have people become in opposition to Modi?” wrote one social media user.

Another added, “All around, the only thing trending here is the cockroach topic..”

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“This movement should now go to the grounds also. While maintaining its presence online. Good time should come,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Someone should carry black hit.”

About Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is a “political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”. It started as a satirical online movement representing those who are “unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and able to rant professionally”.

The official Instagram page has over 20.8 million followers and it even surpassed the follower count of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Instagram. Its X (formerly Twitter) account was briefly withheld in India, but the movement resurfaced shortly after with the new handle called “CockroachIsBack”.

Authorities may take action against the movement’s Instagram page as well, although no official confirmation has been issued so far. Amid this, a new page has been setup, and it already has over three lakh followers on Instagram.

Abhijeet Dipke, CJP’s founding President, shared a fresh post urging people to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy and reported student suicide cases. This comes after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee urged CJP to include the resignation in their manifesto.

Dipke has also claimed on social media that he has been receiving death threats amid the movement’s growing popularity.



