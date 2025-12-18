'Bhut Quit Ho': Zomato Delivery Partner’s Message Leaves Woman Feeling Unsafe

A woman has raised a safety concern after alleging that a Zomato delivery partner sent her uncomfortable messages following a late-night food delivery. The incident was shared on Reddit by a user named LeaveResponsible9937. She said the delivery happened around 10:30 pm, and after handing over the order, the delivery partner messaged her through the app.

The messages made her feel unsafe, especially as the order was not marked as delivered immediately. She later complained to Zomato and shared screenshots online.

Delivery Partner Messaging ‘Bahut Quit Ho’ To Customer

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that after receiving her food, she closed the gate immediately. She then noticed that the order status was still showing as not delivered. A few moments later, she received messages from the delivery partner on the Zomato app.

The messages included a simple “Hi” followed by “Bahut quit ho”, which translates to very cute. She said she did not reply to any of the messages. According to her, the delivery partner waited for nearly 20 minutes before finally marking the order as delivered on the app.

The delay and the personal nature of the messages made her uncomfortable. She pointed out that delivery partners already have access to customers’ addresses and contact details, which can feel unsafe in such situations. The woman clearly described the incident as a safety issue, especially for women ordering food late at night.

She added that she raised a complaint with Zomato’s customer support and was waiting for the company’s response. Screenshots of the chat were also shared along with the post to show exactly what was said.

Zomato Delivery Partner Messages Spark Netizens' Reactions

The post quickly gained attention, and many users shared their views in the comments. One user wrote, “It took me a second to understand he meant cute”, while still acknowledging the awkwardness of the situation.

Another user strongly advised action, saying, “Escalate this to customer support. Post on X and Instagram tagging Zomato. When this reaches to the higher authorities, they will surely take this up and take necessary actions against him.”

Some users also shared personal safety habits. One commenter said they always choose the don’t ring bell and leave at the door option on food delivery apps. They explained that this avoids unnecessary interaction and shared that repeated tip requests from delivery partners had already made them uncomfortable.

Overall, many agreed that such messages are inappropriate and should not happen.