A viral Reddit post has once again thrust the conversation around toxic work culture and employee rights in India into the spotlight, after a user shared a screenshot of an internal HR message announcing sweeping changes to their company’s leave policy.

The post, shared on the Indian Workplace subreddit, struck a nerve with thousands of users, many of whom expressed shock, anger and disbelief at what they described as an increasingly harsh and inflexible corporate environment.

What the New Leave Policy Says

According to the message shared by the employee, the company has discontinued Casual Leave and Sick Leave altogether. In their place, the organisation has introduced two categories of leave.

The first is Annual Paid Leave, a fixed pool of paid time off meant to cover personal requirements, holidays and general time away from work. These leaves will be credited at the rate of one day per month, amounting to 12 days per year.

The second category is Hospitalisation Leave, which can only be availed in cases of medical emergencies that require hospital admission. This leave will be credited in two instalments, three days in January and three days in July, and will be approved only after the employee submits valid hospital documentation, such as admission or discharge papers, or a certified medical report.

The HR message stated that the changes were aimed at “bringing more clarity and consistency” to the company’s leave structure, and invited employees to reach out with questions.

Internet Reacts: ‘Epitome of Toxicity’

The response on Reddit was swift and scathing. Many users questioned the logic and humanity behind the policy, particularly the removal of sick leave.

One commenter remarked sarcastically, “There should be a ‘deathbed’ leave that you can apply during your last day of life.” Others urged the employee to immediately look for a new job, suggesting the policy was a red flag about the organisation’s culture.

Another user wrote, “Laughs in Indian labour laws,” hinting at the questionable legality of such a move. Several commenters pointed out that sick leave exists not just to protect employees, but also workplaces.

“Sick leaves are not only ‘for employees’, but they are also ‘for companies’,” one user noted. “If someone with the flu comes to the office because sick leave is discontinued, the entire office could end up sick.”

Others highlighted the unrealistic assumptions embedded in the policy. “Does life and body run on schedule? What do they mean by ‘credited’ hospitalisation leave? And how does one know one needs only three days for hospitalisation?” another commenter asked, calling it the “epitome of toxicity”.

A Larger Pattern in Indian Workplaces

The viral post has resonated because it reflects a broader anxiety among Indian professionals. In recent years, many employees have spoken out online about shrinking benefits, stricter attendance rules, reduced work-from-home flexibility and rising expectations without corresponding support.

While Indian labour laws mandate certain protections, enforcement and interpretation often vary widely, particularly in the private sector and among smaller firms. As a result, policies that prioritise operational efficiency over employee well-being can sometimes slip through without immediate challenge.

For many online, the outrage was less about the technical details of the leave policy and more about what it symbolised, a workplace culture that treats illness as an inconvenience rather than a reality of human life.

As the debate continues, the Reddit post serves as a reminder that workplace policies are not just administrative tools, but reflections of organisational values. In an era where burnout and mental health are increasingly part of public discourse, the line between efficiency and empathy is being scrutinised more closely than ever.