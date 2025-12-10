Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'What's Going On With Young Girls': Reddit Explodes Over Viral Video Of 'Drunk' Woman On Rapido Bike

A viral Delhi video shared on Reddit has turned into a cultural discussion, as users argued about youth behaviour, modern lifestyles and how quickly the internet judges people without context.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
A Reddit post went viral after a video from Delhi started a big conversation. The video shows a young woman who looks very drunk. She fell off a Rapido bike outside a nightclub because she could not keep her balance. The post is titled “What’s going on with young girls these days??...” and this title made people argue about behaviour and culture.

On the subreddit r/IndianMeme, many users joked about the video, while others criticised it or discussed the modern lifestyle. The video has now become a topic in the ongoing “generation war” debate online.

Reddit Video Post On Delhi Nightclub Incident

A Reddit user under the name Main_Pay_9669 posted a video that shows a young woman falling off a Rapido bike outside a nightclub. She seems too drunk to stand or understand what is happening. 

Whats going on with Young Girls these days?? A Drunk Girl Falls off A Rapido Bike in Delhi outside A Night Club. Just look at her - She is totally out of her senses!
byu/Main_Pay_9669 inIndianMeme

Since the title questioned young girls directly, many people felt the post was judging them. This led to arguments about how young people behave today.

On r/IndianMeme, people did what they usually do. Some made fun of the video, some blamed today’s lifestyle, and some discussed issues like safety and drinking. 

A few people also said that sharing such videos only creates more negativity and embarrassment. The video quickly turned into a larger discussion about modern behaviour in cities like Delhi.

Viral Reddit Post & Youth Culture Discussion

The viral post also raised questions about how social media treats real moments. A simple video of someone falling became a big topic online. 

Many comments focused on young women, showing how fast people judge without knowing the full story. Some users said this is a common pattern where online posts push a “generation war,” making different age groups fight over values and behaviour.

This Reddit thread shows how one short video can create a long cultural debate. It also shows how online communities shape public opinion. 

People use such posts to talk about lifestyle, culture, and the way youth behave today, even when the video itself gives very little context.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
