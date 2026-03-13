‘Gas Fee’ For Idli, Vada? Viral Chennai Bill Amid LPG Crisis Sparks Debate, Later Found Fake

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A restaurant bill from Chennai’s Perungudi area went viral on social media after it appeared to include a separate “Gas Charge” for cooking fuel. The receipt showed an additional Rs 9.52 added to items such as idli and medu vada, sparking widespread debate online about whether restaurants had begun passing on rising LPG costs directly to customers.

According to the bill circulating on social media, idli was priced at Rs 33 and medu vada at Rs 33, with the fuel surcharge listed separately. The image quickly triggered criticism, with many users questioning whether eateries would begin itemizing cooking gas charges on customer bills.

However, further scrutiny revealed that the bill itself was not genuine.

Viral Bill Debunked As AI-Generated

A user on X, Dharmesh (@DHarshwal), sought verification by tagging Grok, the artificial intelligence tool associated with Elon Musk. After analyzing the image, Grok concluded that the bill had been generated artificially.

The tool pointed out several irregularities in the document. For instance, the GST identification number contained only 14 characters, whereas a valid GSTIN requires 15. Other signs included spelling mistakes such as “Thar k You,” formatting errors in item descriptions, and an address that appeared inconsistent.

🚨 Restaurants in India are adding "gas fees" to the bill. pic.twitter.com/e23BsD4wkI — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 13, 2026

Although the restaurant mentioned in the bill does exist in the Perungudi area of Chennai, the receipt circulating online was determined to be fabricated.

Debate Fueled By LPG Shortage

The viral post gained traction partly because it appeared at a time when India is grappling with a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia have strained energy imports, affecting hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely heavily on LPG for daily operations. The crisis has already forced some establishments in major cities to scale back services due to limited fuel availability.

Against this backdrop, the idea that restaurants might introduce a separate cooking gas surcharge resonated with many users online, helping the fabricated bill spread quickly across social media.

Govt Introduces Emergency Fuel Measures

Meanwhile, the Indian government has announced temporary steps to ease the pressure on fuel supplies. According to Press Trust of India (PTI), authorities have approved the temporary reintroduction of kerosene for household cooking.

An additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene has been allocated to states to supplement the existing monthly quota of about one lakh kilolitres.

The move marks a shift from earlier policy initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which had sought to replace kerosene with LPG as the primary cooking fuel for millions of households.

Alternate Fuels For Hospitality Sector

In addition to kerosene supplies, environmental authorities have been asked to temporarily permit alternative fuels for commercial establishments.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to use coal, biomass, and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) pellets for one month to maintain operations. RDF pellets—produced from processed municipal and industrial waste—are considered a lower-emission alternative compared with traditional coal.