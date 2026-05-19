Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri Passes Away; CM Dhami Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Uttarakhand CM B.C. Khanduri passes away.

Khanduri led Uttarakhand as Chief Minister twice.

He was respected for his clean, disciplined leadership.

Leaders mourn veteran BJP leader's significant contributions.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last in Dehradun, triggering an outpouring of grief across the state’s political and administrative circles.

Known for his disciplined leadership style and clean public image, Khanduri remained one of Uttarakhand’s most respected political figures. Leaders from across party lines paid tribute to the veteran politician, remembering his contribution to governance and public service.

Before entering politics, Khanduri served in the Indian Army and rose to the rank of Major General. After a long military career, he transitioned into public life and carved out a distinct identity in Uttarakhand politics through his emphasis on transparency, administrative reforms and accountability.

Khanduri Became Uttarakhand CM In 2007

B C Khanduri first became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in 2007 and served in the post from March 2007 to June 2009. During his tenure, he focused on administrative reforms, road infrastructure and transparency in governance.

He earned a reputation as a firm decision-maker who maintained a strict approach in administrative matters. His governance style was often associated with discipline and honesty, qualities that helped him stand apart in state politics.

However, following the BJP’s performance in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Khanduri resigned from the chief minister’s post, taking responsibility for the outcome.

Returned As Chief Minister In 2011

In 2011, the BJP once again entrusted Khanduri with the leadership of the state. He served his second term as chief minister from September 2011 to March 2012.

During this period, he continued to project a tough stand against corruption and pushed for greater transparency in government functioning. His leadership style resonated strongly with many people in the state.

The slogan “Khanduri Hai Zaroori” became widely popular during this phase and reflected the public perception of him as a strict and honest administrator committed to development and clean governance.

Leaders Pay Emotional Tribute

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over Khanduri’s death and said his contribution to Uttarakhand’s development and good governance would always be remembered.

Dhami described him as a disciplined, hardworking and visionary leader whose absence would continue to be felt across the state. Political leaders and public figures also offered condolences and paid tribute to his legacy.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, his daughter, remembered her father in emotional words and said he had always shown the path of honesty and dedication towards duty. She described his passing as a deeply personal and irreparable loss.