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HomeTechnologyTired Of YouTube Ads? Here Are The Best Free Ways To Block Them Right Now

Tired Of YouTube Ads? Here Are The Best Free Ways To Block Them Right Now

From browser extensions to DNS blockers, there are free ways to watch YouTube without a single ad, on your phone, desktop, or even your smart TV.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you enjoy watching YouTube but find the ads disruptive, you are not alone. Many users look for ways to get an uninterrupted viewing experience without signing up for YouTube Premium. The good news is that there are several free options available, depending on the device you use. 

From browser extensions to alternative apps and DNS-level blockers, here is a breakdown of the most effective methods to watch YouTube without ads, without spending a single rupee.

What Are The Best Ways To Block YouTube Ads On A Desktop?

For desktop users, browser extensions are the simplest and most reliable solution. uBlock Origin is the most popular choice as it is free, open-source, and works across Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. AdGuard is another solid alternative that comes with a few extra features if you want more control over what gets blocked.

On mobile, the options differ based on your operating system. Android users can try YouTube ReVanced, a modified version of the YouTube app that removes ads and also supports background playback. It requires sideloading, meaning you install it manually outside the Google Play Store. 

NewPipe is another open-source Android app available on F-Droid that strips out ads entirely. For iPhone users, uYou+ offers a similar experience but needs to be installed through AltStore or a comparable tool.

Can You Block YouTube Ads On Smart TVs And Other Devices?

Yes, and DNS-based blocking is the most practical way to do it. Services like NextDNS and AdGuard DNS work at the network level, which means they can block ads across all your devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and anything else connected to your home internet. Pi-hole is a self-hosted option for those comfortable managing their own home network setup.

If you use Brave Browser or Firefox with uBlock Origin installed on your phone, you can also cast ad-free YouTube videos directly to your TV. Most smart TV apps do not support extensions, so DNS blocking or casting from a phone remains the most practical workaround.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best browser extensions to block YouTube ads on desktop?

For desktop users, uBlock Origin is a popular free and open-source option that works across Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. AdGuard is another alternative with extra features for more control.

How can Android users watch YouTube without ads?

Android users can use YouTube ReVanced, a modified app that removes ads and supports background playback. NewPipe is another open-source option available on F-Droid.

What are the ad-blocking options for iPhone users?

iPhone users can try uYou+, a similar app that removes ads. This app needs to be installed through AltStore or a comparable tool.

Can YouTube ads be blocked on smart TVs?

Yes, DNS-based blocking is a practical way to block ads on smart TVs and other devices. Services like NextDNS and AdGuard DNS work at the network level.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
YouTube TECHNOLOGY
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