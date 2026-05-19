‘FIR Wasn’t Filed For Three Days,’ Claims Twisha Sharma’s Friend From Their Modelling Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Friends protested at Jantar Mantar seeking justice for Twisha Sharma.

Allegations made of delayed FIR due to alleged influence.

Friend recalls Sharma expressing happiness on wedding day.

Protesters demand fair investigation and consistent postmortem report.

Following the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, her friends organised a protest and candlelight march at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding justice for her. Protesters were seen carrying placards that read, “Justice for Twisha”.

‘FIR Wasn’t Filed For Three Days Due To Influence’

Among those present was Sameera, one of Twisha’s close friends from her modelling days. Speaking to ANI during the protest, she made serious allegations regarding the handling of the case and claimed that the FIR was not registered for three days due to “influence”.

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“All we want is a fair investigation. We also do not want any inconsistencies in the postmortem report. The FIR was not filed for three days, and all of this happened because of influence,” she told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Twisha Sharma's friend, Sameera, says, "We were together during our modelling days. I met her for the first time in Pune in 2013, and I have known her since then. For the last year or a year and a half, we talked a lot and even met regularly. The last time I spoke… pic.twitter.com/IeCTABWBms — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

She further recalled her last conversation with Twisha. Sameera said they had last spoken on the day of her wedding on December 8.

“She was extremely happy and excited that day. After that, we tried calling her many times, but she never answered. We assumed she was busy adjusting to her new life after marriage. We had no idea what she was going through,” she said.

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Sameera further shared that the two had known each other since 2013, when they first met in Pune during their modelling days.

“We were together during our modelling phase. Over the last one to one-and-a-half years, we had become very close again. We spoke frequently and met regularly,” she added.