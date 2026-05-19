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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘FIR Wasn’t Filed For Three Days,’ Claims Twisha Sharma’s Friend From Their Modelling Days; Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar

‘FIR Wasn’t Filed For Three Days,’ Claims Twisha Sharma’s Friend From Their Modelling Days; Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar

In the Twisha Sharma death case, her family was informed about her passing on May 12. According to the post-mortem report, she died by hanging.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Friends protested at Jantar Mantar seeking justice for Twisha Sharma.
  • Allegations made of delayed FIR due to alleged influence.
  • Friend recalls Sharma expressing happiness on wedding day.
  • Protesters demand fair investigation and consistent postmortem report.

Following the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, her friends organised a protest and candlelight march at Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding justice for her. Protesters were seen carrying placards that read, “Justice for Twisha”.

‘FIR Wasn’t Filed For Three Days Due To Influence’

Among those present was Sameera, one of Twisha’s close friends from her modelling days. Speaking to ANI during the protest, she made serious allegations regarding the handling of the case and claimed that the FIR was not registered for three days due to “influence”.

ALSO READ| Twisha Sharma Case: Autopsy Finds Multiple Injuries; Final Instagram Chat 'Tu Mat Phasna, Can't Talk Much' Goes Viral

“All we want is a fair investigation. We also do not want any inconsistencies in the postmortem report. The FIR was not filed for three days, and all of this happened because of influence,” she told ANI.

She further recalled her last conversation with Twisha. Sameera said they had last spoken on the day of her wedding on December 8.

“She was extremely happy and excited that day. After that, we tried calling her many times, but she never answered. We assumed she was busy adjusting to her new life after marriage. We had no idea what she was going through,” she said.

ALSO READ| 'Very Shocking': Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma's Co-Star, Director React As SIT Begins Investigation

Sameera further shared that the two had known each other since 2013, when they first met in Pune during their modelling days.

“We were together during our modelling phase. Over the last one to one-and-a-half years, we had become very close again. We spoke frequently and met regularly,” she added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did friends of Twisha Sharma organize a protest?

Friends of Twisha Sharma organized a protest and candlelight march to demand justice following her death at her matrimonial home.

What allegations were made regarding the FIR in Twisha Sharma's case?

A close friend alleged that the FIR in Twisha Sharma's case was not registered for three days due to 'influence'.

When did Twisha Sharma's friends last speak to her?

Twisha Sharma's friends last spoke to her on the day of her wedding, December 8th. She sounded happy and excited at that time.

How long did Twisha Sharma's friends know each other?

Twisha Sharma and her friend Sameera knew each other since 2013, having met during their modelling days in Pune.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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