Vivo V70 Review: Every year, we wait. We wait for Apple to tell us what "innovation" means. We wait for Samsung to redefine "Ultra." We wait for price hikes dressed up as progress. And then, once in a while, a brand like Vivo (a market leader in India, by the way... in case you thought iPhones rule forever, based on multiple LinkedIn "posts") quietly walks into the room, drops a spec sheet on the table, and leaves a lasting impression.

The Vivo V70 isn’t screaming flagship killer. It’s not flexing titanium or inventing new camera buzzwords. It’s doing something far more disruptive: it’s loading a sub-Rs 50k device with features that flagship brands usually keep behind velvet ropes.

After all, what do you look for in a flagship? Big battery. Real telephoto camera. Ultrasonic fingerprint. IP69. Serious brightness numbers. Long-term software commitment. Vivo has delivered all of that with the V70. If this is the baseline in early 2026, then Apple's iPhone 18 and Samsung's Galaxy S26 are walking into a much harder market than they think.

As always, I’ve brought along GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, who believes marketing slides are sacred scripture. I have used the phone for weeks now, bringing in some hard-hitting xp. Let’s begin.

Vivo V70 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

50MP ZEISS main + 50MP ZEISS telephoto (rare in this segment)

6,500mAh battery that actually delivers

90W charging with charger in box (Over Rs 70k phones are not giving you anything)

3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is fast enough

IP68 & IP69 durability is appreciated at this price

4 years smooth performance + 6 years security updates

What Doesn’t:

8MP ultra-wide feels underpowered next to the rest

USB 2.0 is outdated

Some AI features are festive rather than functional

Camera: The Real Headline Here

✨ GennieGPT: Triple 50MP ZEISS cameras!!! 3x optical zoom!!! 100x zoom!!! Largest sensor in class!!! DSLR replacement confirmed!!!

Shayak: Let’s lower the DSLR flag a bit But here’s the thing: this is one of the most strategically designed camera systems I’ve seen at this price.

The 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera built around the Sony LYT-700V sensor delivers consistent, mature results. Not cartoonish oversharpening. Not TikTok-grade saturation. Just balanced HDR, controlled highlights, and night performance that doesn’t look like it was rescued by software panic.

The real flex is the 50MP ZEISS Night Telephoto with Sony IMX882 and 3x optical zoom. This matters.

Most brands in this segment either skip telephoto entirely or add a token 2MP macro and call it versatility.

Vivo went proper optical zoom. That changes portraits, street shots, or even live concert photography.

If Apple still reserves serious zoom for Pro models, and Samsung keeps meaningful optics at Ultra pricing, the Vivo V70 becomes a very uncomfortable comparison for the two companies.

The 50MP front camera with autofocus is another subtle dig at complacency. Group selfies are sharp edge-to-edge, and autofocus actually works.

The 8MP ultra-wide? It’s competent, but it feels like the budget reminder in an otherwise ambitious setup.

Performance: Sensible, Stable, Mature

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4!!! 1 million AnTuTu!!! +30% GPU boost!!! Gaming monster!!!

Shayak: No. Not monster. It’s efficient. And that’s more important.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 on 4nm delivers stability. Long gaming sessions don’t feel like thermal experiments. Performance doesn’t nosedive after 20 minutes. That matters more than benchmark chest-thumping.

Paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, everyday usage feels flagship-adjacent. Apps load fast. Multitasking is smooth. Animations don’t stutter.

Display: Borderline Showing Off

✨ GennieGPT: 5000 NITS!!! 1.5K OLED!!! 120Hz!!! Narrowest bezels ever!!!

Shayak: Okay, let’s talk reality. 5,000 nits is local peak brightness, not full-panel sunlight mode. But even accounting for marketing math, this display is aggressively bright.

Outdoor visibility is excellent. No squinting. No shadow gymnastics.

The 1.5K resolution hits a smart balance: sharper than FHD+, without unnecessary battery drain. Colours are rich but not radioactive. And the bezels are genuinely thin enough to feel premium.

If Apple continues reserving 120Hz as a Pro differentiator, and Samsung plays tier games, Vivo is effectively saying: here’s the whole experience. Decide accordingly.

Battery: Where Flagships Start To Sweat

✨ GennieGPT: 6,500mAh!!! 90W FlashCharge!!! TWO DAYS EASY!!!

Shayak: Yes. Actually, yes. This is one of the biggest batteries in its class, inside a 0.759cm thin body. That engineering deserves credit.

Heavy use? Full day without anxiety. Moderate use? Two days is realistic. And 90W charging means you’re not tethered to a wall for an hour.

Design & Durability: Not Just Pretty

✨ GennieGPT: IP68 AND IP69!!! SGS FIVE-STAR DROP RESISTANCE!!! INVINCIBLE PHONE!!!

Shayak: It’s not invincible. Please don’t throw it off balconies. But IP68 and IP69 certification in this bracket is serious. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanning is faster, more secure, and less fussy than optical solutions, especially with damp fingers.

The Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colourways aren’t timid. Vivo is done pretending minimalism is the only premium aesthetic. This phone doesn’t whisper. It carries presence.

The AI Question

✨ GennieGPT: AI Magic Weather!!! AI Holi Portrait!!! AI Floral Blessing!!! AI EVERYTHING!!!

Shayak: Let’s separate useful from decorative. AI Transcript Assist? Practical. Circle to Search? Convenient. AI Search with Gemini integration? Smart and functional.

AI Holi Portrait? Fun. Limited-time. Social media friendly. AI Floral Blessing? Dramatic, but niche.

It’s a mixed bag. Some features enhance workflow. Others enhance Instagram. At least Vivo isn’t pretending all AI is revolutionary.

Vivo V70 Review: Final Verdict

The Vivo V70 feels like a warning shot. It’s not pretending to be ultra-premium. It’s not charging iPhone money. But, feature-for-feature, it’s checking boxes that Apple and Samsung traditionally use to justify their top-tier pricing.

Serious telephoto, massive battery, flagship-grade brightness, ultrasonic fingerprint, long update commitment, and Proper durability.

If the iPhone 18 and Samsung Galaxy S26 arrive with safe upgrades and familiar compromises, the comparisons won’t be flattering.

Is the Vivo V70 perfect? No. Is it perfectly complete for its price bracket? Absolutely. The Vivo V70 doesn’t scream. It doesn’t overpromise. It simply stacks features until the competition looks uncomfortable. And that might be the boldest move of all.

Should You Buy Vivo V70?

Yes, if cameras matter and you want proper telephoto power without paying flagship tax

if cameras matter and you want proper telephoto power without paying flagship tax Maybe, if you want ultra-wide perfection

if you want ultra-wide perfection No, if brand prestige matters more than specs and performance