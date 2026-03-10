iOS 26.4 Is Almost Here: New Emojis, Brightness Changes, & More Coming To iPhone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has released the latest beta version of iOS 26.4 for developers and public testers as part of its ongoing testing cycle. With each new beta update, the number of major changes usually decreases, but some notable additions still appear. The fourth beta introduces several new emoji characters, minor accessibility adjustments and changes to messaging features.

Apple is also expanding device compatibility with the update. While the company continues to refine the software before its final release, the latest beta gives a clearer look at what users can expect when iOS 26.4 becomes widely available.

What New Features And Emoji Are Included In iOS 26.4 Beta?

The fourth beta of iOS 26.4 introduces a set of new emoji characters. Apple has added icons such as a trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca and landslide.





The update also brings new skin tone modifiers for certain emojis. Users will now see expanded customisation options for people wrestling and dancers with bunny ears. Apple has also introduced a gender neutral option for the ballet dancer emoji.

Another small but notable change appears in accessibility settings. Apple has renamed the earlier “Reduce Highlighting Effects” option to “Reduce Bright Effects.”





According to Apple, the feature now clearly explains that it “minimises highlighting and flashing when interacting with onscreen elements, such as buttons or the keyboard.” The adjustment appears to focus on making the feature easier for users to understand.

What Changes Have Been Made To Messaging And Device Support?

Apple has removed the RCS end-to-end encryption beta from the fourth beta version of iOS 26.4. The company had previously tested this feature in the first three beta releases.

Apple had already indicated that encrypted RCS messaging would not launch with the iOS 26.4 update. Instead, the feature will be introduced in a future software release.

During testing, Apple experimented with end-to-end encryption for iPhone-to-iPhone RCS conversations as well as messages between iPhone and Android devices.

While iMessage already supports encryption, the future rollout of encrypted RCS could bring a similar level of security to cross-platform messaging.

The latest beta also introduces support for new devices. iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 beta 4 are the first versions that can be installed on the new iPhone 17e and the M4 iPad Air.