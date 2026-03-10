Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iOS 26.4 Is Almost Here: New Emojis, Brightness Changes, & More Coming To iPhone

iOS 26.4 Is Almost Here: New Emojis, Brightness Changes, & More Coming To iPhone

iOS 26.4 Beta 4 introduces new emojis like trombone and orca, along with accessibility tweaks and device support updates as Apple prepares the software for final rollout.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has released the latest beta version of iOS 26.4 for developers and public testers as part of its ongoing testing cycle. With each new beta update, the number of major changes usually decreases, but some notable additions still appear. The fourth beta introduces several new emoji characters, minor accessibility adjustments and changes to messaging features. 

Apple is also expanding device compatibility with the update. While the company continues to refine the software before its final release, the latest beta gives a clearer look at what users can expect when iOS 26.4 becomes widely available.

What New Features And Emoji Are Included In iOS 26.4 Beta?

The fourth beta of iOS 26.4 introduces a set of new emoji characters. Apple has added icons such as a trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca and landslide.


iOS 26.4 Is Almost Here: New Emojis, Brightness Changes, & More Coming To iPhone

The update also brings new skin tone modifiers for certain emojis. Users will now see expanded customisation options for people wrestling and dancers with bunny ears. Apple has also introduced a gender neutral option for the ballet dancer emoji.

Another small but notable change appears in accessibility settings. Apple has renamed the earlier “Reduce Highlighting Effects” option to “Reduce Bright Effects.”


iOS 26.4 Is Almost Here: New Emojis, Brightness Changes, & More Coming To iPhone

According to Apple, the feature now clearly explains that it “minimises highlighting and flashing when interacting with onscreen elements, such as buttons or the keyboard.” The adjustment appears to focus on making the feature easier for users to understand.

What Changes Have Been Made To Messaging And Device Support?

Apple has removed the RCS end-to-end encryption beta from the fourth beta version of iOS 26.4. The company had previously tested this feature in the first three beta releases.

Apple had already indicated that encrypted RCS messaging would not launch with the iOS 26.4 update. Instead, the feature will be introduced in a future software release.

During testing, Apple experimented with end-to-end encryption for iPhone-to-iPhone RCS conversations as well as messages between iPhone and Android devices. 

While iMessage already supports encryption, the future rollout of encrypted RCS could bring a similar level of security to cross-platform messaging.

The latest beta also introduces support for new devices. iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 beta 4 are the first versions that can be installed on the new iPhone 17e and the M4 iPad Air.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new emoji included in the latest iOS 26.4 beta?

The fourth beta of iOS 26.4 includes new emoji such as a trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca, and landslide. It also features new skin tone modifiers for wrestling and bunny ear dancers, plus a gender-neutral ballet dancer.

Have there been any changes to accessibility features in iOS 26.4 beta 4?

Yes, the 'Reduce Highlighting Effects' option has been renamed to 'Reduce Bright Effects'. This change aims to clarify that the feature minimizes highlighting and flashing when interacting with on-screen elements.

What happened to the RCS end-to-end encryption beta in iOS 26.4?

The RCS end-to-end encryption beta has been removed from the fourth beta version of iOS 26.4. Apple previously tested this feature in earlier betas and plans to introduce it in a future software release.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
