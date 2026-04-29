XChat Is Here: Can Elon Musk's New App Actually Beat WhatsApp On Privacy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom X launches XChat, a private messaging app for iOS.

XChat offers no ads, disappearing messages, and screenshot blocking.

XChat uses PIN-protected server keys; WhatsApp uses device keys.

X has launched a standalone messaging app called XChat, positioning it as a privacy-focused alternative to Meta's WhatsApp. The app is currently available on iPhone and iPad and is designed to go beyond X's built-in direct messaging. XChat comes with features like no ads or tracking, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, and support for large group chats.

The app is built around simplicity, offering a clean, conversation-focused layout that feels more like a dedicated messaging platform than an extension of a social media network.

How Does The XChat Interface Look And Work?

XChat keeps things straightforward. The layout is centred around conversations, making it easy to switch between chats, groups, and settings. It also includes playful icons that give it the feel of a standalone app rather than a built-in feature.

In the settings, users can adjust text size, switch between light and dark modes, and pick from different icon options. There is also a message request filter that lets users choose who can contact them, with options ranging from no one, verified users, or everyone. A storage section shows space usage and data-related details, along with basic help and sign-out options.

One important point: messages can only be sent to users who have already logged into XChat.

How Does XChat Compare With WhatsApp?

According to a report by Forbes, XChat stores encryption keys on X's servers, protected by a four-digit PIN. WhatsApp, in contrast, uses the Signal Protocol, where encryption keys stay on the user's device. Both apps offer end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and receiver can read the messages.

On ads, XChat has none. WhatsApp shows ads through its Status feature, which, according to WhatsApp, helps businesses connect with new users and start conversations inside the app.

Both apps let users delete messages for everyone in a chat. XChat also allows message editing after sending, which WhatsApp supports as well.

Screenshot blocking is one area where XChat stands apart. It blocks screenshots at the chat level. WhatsApp currently does not offer this across all chats, though it has some limited protections in specific cases.

On disappearing messages, XChat lets messages vanish within five minutes. WhatsApp offers more flexibility with timer options of 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. A previous report also suggests WhatsApp is working on a feature that would make messages disappear shortly after being seen.

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For group chats, XChat supports up to 481 members with shareable invite links, and the company has said this limit will increase in the coming weeks. WhatsApp supports up to 1,024 members in groups and up to 2,000 in Communities. On calling, WhatsApp has well-established voice and video features, while XChat supports cross-device calling, signalling its intent to compete on that front too.

XChat is entering a market where WhatsApp already has a large, established user base and a broader feature set. While it brings something different with screenshot blocking, a no-ad experience, and tighter message controls, most of its core features already exist in some form on WhatsApp. How it holds up over time and whether it builds a steady user base remains to be seen.