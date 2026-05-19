Dowry, Schizophrenia And Pregnancy Termination: Ugly Blame Game In Twisha Sharma Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A woman's death in Bhopal sparks a bitter family dispute.

CCTV shows deceased walking to terrace; husband later seen reviving her.

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has snowballed into a heartbreaking and bitter confrontation between her parents and in-laws, with both families trading explosive allegations while investigators attempt to uncover what really happened inside her marital home.

Twisha, originally from Noida, had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025. Just months later, on May 12, she was found dead at her residence in the Katara Hills area, in what police are probing as an alleged suicide case.

But the tragedy has quickly become mired in suspicion, grief and conflicting narratives. Twisha’s family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, mental torture and physical assault. While, her in-laws claimed that Twisha was battling mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and substance abuse.

Lookout Notice, CCTV Footage

As emotions intensify, several unsettling developments have added layers to the mystery, Twisha’s husband has reportedly gone missing, CCTV footage purportedly showing her final moments has surfaced.

According to CCTV footage accessed by PTI, 33-year-old Twisha Sharma was seen walking alone towards the terrace of her Bhopal home at around 7:20 am on the day of her death. The visuals reportedly show her climbing the staircase by herself moments before the incident.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: CCTV footage of the Twisha Sharma death case in Bhopal.



(Video Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/CaV6tMT2AS — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2026

Nearly an hour later, the footage captured three men, believed to be her husband Samarth Singh, a neighbour and a domestic helper, attempting to revive her by administering CPR on the staircase landing.

The CCTV visuals also purportedly showed her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, entering a room shortly before emerging again and heading downstairs, adding another layer of intrigue to the already controversial case.

As the husband gone missing, a lookout notice has been issued against the accused Samarth Singh. Multiple police teams are conducting searches both within and outside Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have intensified efforts to trace the accused as the investigation continues across multiple locations.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Case: Autopsy Finds Multiple Injuries; Final Instagram Chat 'Tu Mat Phasna, Can't Talk Much' Goes Viral

Ugly Blame Game

The mother-in-law of the deceased, a retired judge, spoke to media on Monday and Tuesday, claiming that Twisha held quite liberal views and her behaviour changed drastically after learning about her pregnancy.

Speaking publicly about the case, Giribala Singh said, “On the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed; she declared that she did not want to keep this child."

She further alleged that Twisha appeared deeply distressed and unstable that evening. “When I returned home from the office, I saw that she was in a terrible state; she was physically beating herself. She kept crying out, ‘I cannot go on living like this!’”

According to the retired judge, the family had even offered to send Twisha back home if she wished to leave peacefully. She also claimed that Twisha had left the house late at night without informing anyone. “We do not know where she had gone in the night... I also asked her mother. She also said that she does not know about this,” she alleged, adding, “She acts entirely on her own whims, taking steps that are completely reckless and impulsive.”

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "Within 5 months, I realised that she held quite liberal views... on the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed;… pic.twitter.com/LYZ5SW2R3S — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Speaking about Twisha’s family, she claimed, “Following that incident, her mother came here on the 23rd. She didn't even stay; she simply said she would return on the 30th when Samarth arrives.” She further alleged that when Twisha’s mother returned, Twisha once again insisted on terminating her pregnancy. “On the 30th, she returned and once again became adamant about going to the hospital to undergo an MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy),” she said.

Singh also made allegations against Twisha’s parents, questioning their absence and raising claims about her father’s background. She further said the matter was sub judice.

"I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited. We deliberately did not call her father, as he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry--specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; he could potentially be the source of many things. I think they were earning out of all her. But the matter is sub judice," she alleged.

She also made controversial claims regarding Twisha’s mental health treatment. “She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient,” Giribala Singh alleged.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were… pic.twitter.com/0dWduamFGI — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

“She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms,” she claimed, before adding emotionally, “She destroyed everything.”

She added, “Twisha admitted in front of me and the doctor that she had consumed a large quantity of marijuana/cannabis. The doctor had asked why she wanted to terminate the pregnancy, and she said she had consumed a lot of marijuana. Because of that, in her room there were always scented candles and fragrances kept around. I think that was to hide the smell.”

The allegations have further intensified the already bitter conflict between Twisha’s parents and in-laws, with her family rejecting the claims as an attempt to malign her character after death.

Meanwhile, her parents has raised allegations linked to dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, her in-laws have publicly denied wrongdoing. Her parents claimed that Twisha had repeatedly expressed emotional distress in messages sent just days before her death, painting a deeply troubling picture of her life inside her marital home in Bhopal.

As cited in reports, the prosecution referred to WhatsApp chats allegedly sent by Twisha to her mother on May 9. In one message, she reportedly pleaded, “Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jao kal please,” while another described her life as “narak” and alleged that her husband had stopped speaking to her.

Her family has claimed the messages reflected her deteriorating emotional state and mounting pressure within the household. They have also alleged that Twisha was being forced to terminate her pregnancy, an accusation that has now become a key point of contention in the ongoing investigation.

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, also launched a scathing attack on the in-laws, accusing them of trying to shift blame onto his daughter now that she is no longer alive to speak for herself.

“The culprit is simply trying to find ways to save herself. That is why she is making different kinds of allegations,” he said. “Because the girl is dead now, she thinks she can accuse her freely and shift the blame onto her.”

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma says, “The culprit is simply trying to find ways to save herself. That is why she (Giribala Singh) is making different kinds of allegations. Because the girl is dead now, she thinks she can accuse her freely and… pic.twitter.com/XQnCrjFOhh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

“The girl died in their house. She was killed in their house. They should answer for that,” he added, while insisting that any allegations against Twisha should be proven legally rather than aired publicly.

“As for these allegations, they should present them in court. Defaming a deceased girl publicly is itself a serious wrongdoing. And the fact that someone holding such a high judicial position is doing this is itself extremely shameful,” he said.

Remembering his daughter as ambitious and educated, Navnidhi Sharma said, “A girl whom you brought into your house, she was dynamic, career-oriented, educated, and now you are making such accusations against her.”

Responding sharply to claims about Twisha’s mental health, he added, “Today they are calling it schizophrenia. I say, who could be more schizophrenic than you, that you took such a good daughter and killed her in your own house?”

Also Read: Noida Dowry Death Case: Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband Samarth Singh

Questions Over Police Action And Bail

Twisha Sharma’s family has strongly pushed back against the allegations made by her in-laws, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the narrative and defame the 33-year-old after her death in Bhopal.

Her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, raised serious questions over the handling of the case and the conduct of Twisha’s in-laws in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“We are here to question the process. The first call made to the police was made by us, not by them,” he said, alleging that the family’s behaviour seen in the CCTV footage did not match claims that they were desperately trying to save Twisha.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma Death Case: During a press conference, Twisha Sharma’s brother Major Harshit Sharma says, “We are here to question the process. The first call made to the police was made by us, not by them. They claimed that they were in a hurry trying to save her. However,… https://t.co/ryhBm2RKDl pic.twitter.com/HgZov76GYs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

“They claimed that they were in a hurry trying to save her. However, the video that has resurfaced clearly shows Giribala Singh moving around very calmly, walking up and down the stairs as if she had all the time in the world,” he alleged.

Questioning why police were not informed immediately despite the family’s legal background, he said, “Being fully aware of the judicial system, she had complete access and the ability to call the police station, which was only 30 seconds away from her home. Why did she not make that call?”

Major Harshit Sharma further alleged delays in the registration of the FIR. “It took us more than three days to get the FIR registered. Our FIR was finally lodged on the 15th at 2:30 in the morning. Even before that, their anticipatory bail application had already been filed. It all appears to be a well-orchestrated effort from their side,” he claimed.

He also accused Giribala Singh of intimidation despite the court granting her relief considering her age and stature. “The fact that she was granted bail on the grounds that she is a 63-year-old woman of repute and considered a non-threat does not justify her actions, which clearly reflect the opposite of how she is being portrayed,” he said.

“A so-called ‘non-threat’ is sending people to threaten my 61-year-old father inside the court premises. A ‘non-threat’ is sending people to threaten my family, saying that 30 men would beat us up. How is a 63-year-old threatening a 61-year-old justified?” he asked.

He further questioned the public allegations being made against his deceased sister and demanded answers regarding the whereabouts of Twisha’s husband. “Who gave her the authority to make such remarks about my deceased sister? Why are we not asking where Samarth Singh is? Why is he absconding? Why are these questions not being asked? Why are they not asking for a second post-mortem?” he said.