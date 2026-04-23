Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyElon Musk's XChat Launch This Week: How X’s New Messaging App Plans To Bring Private Chats Without Ads

Elon Musk's XChat Launch This Week: How X’s New Messaging App Plans To Bring Private Chats Without Ads

XChat launches April 24 with encrypted chats, no ads or tracking. X’s new app promises private messaging, disappearing texts, and secure calls for iPhone users.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • X launches XChat, a private, ad-free messaging app.
  • App promises end-to-end encryption and user control.
  • Features include group chats, video calls, disappearing messages.
  • XChat aims to be part of Musk's 'everything app' vision.

X, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, is stepping into your daily chat habits with a new app that puts privacy front and centre. XChat, the standalone messaging platform from X Corp, is set to launch on April 24 for iPhone and iPad users. The app was earlier expected on April 17, but a short delay has now pushed the release to later this week.

An updated App Store listing has revealed the app’s design, icon, and core features, giving users a preview of what to expect before downloading.

ALSO READ: Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Battle Of 200MP Masters. Here's Who We Think Is The Clear Winner

How XChat Wants To Be A Messaging App That Promises Privacy First

XChat is being pitched as a clean, distraction-free alternative to traditional messaging apps. Its description says users can “chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation.”

The big hook here is privacy. XChat will not show ads or track users, a move that could appeal to those tired of data-driven platforms. Conversations across text, voice, and video are protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only participants can access them.

The app also includes features like disappearing messages and screenshot blocking, giving users tighter control over what stays and what vanishes.

XChat Looks To Go Beyond Basic Messaging

This is not a stripped-down chat app. XChat comes loaded with features designed for modern communication. Users can create group chats, make video calls, and manage messages with editing and deletion options.

The platform is also expected to support large group conversations, making it suitable for communities, not just personal chats. Early previews suggest a smooth, focused interface built specifically for messaging, separate from the main X app experience.

The app has been in testing since last year, indicating that X has been quietly refining it before launch.

ALSO READ: Your WhatsApp Inbox Is Getting A Big Change, And Most Users Will Love It

Why XChat Matters Right Now

XChat is a key piece of Elon Musk’s larger ambition to turn X into an “everything app.” Messaging is just one part of that puzzle, with future plans likely to include payments and other digital services.

For now, the focus is simple. Give users a private, ad-free space to talk.

With growing concerns around data privacy and tracking, XChat arrives at a time when many users are actively looking for alternatives. Whether it can truly compete with established apps like WhatsApp and Signal will depend on how well it delivers on its promises once it goes live.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XChat?

XChat is a new standalone messaging app from X Corp (formerly Twitter) that prioritizes privacy and offers a distraction-free chat experience.

When will XChat be available?

XChat is scheduled to launch on April 24th for iPhone and iPad users.

What are the main privacy features of XChat?

XChat offers end-to-end encryption for all conversations, ad-free experience, no user tracking, disappearing messages, and screenshot blocking.

Does XChat offer group chats and video calls?

Yes, XChat supports group chats, voice and video calls, and features like editing and deleting messages.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk X TEchnology News XChat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Elon Musk's XChat Launch This Week: How X’s New Messaging App Plans To Bring Private Chats Without Ads
Elon Musk's XChat Launch This Week: How X’s New Messaging App Plans To Bring Private Chats Without Ads
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (April 23): Puzzle #1046 Made You Sigh? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (April 23): Puzzle #1046 Made You Sigh? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (April 23): Stuck At Puzzle #1769? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (April 23): Stuck At Puzzle #1769? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Battle Of 200MP Masters. Here's Who We Think Is The Clear Winner
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Battle Of 200MP Masters
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Voting Across Bengal and Tamil Nadu Fuels Uncertainty Over Next Chief Ministers
Update: Voting Begins in Bengal, Tamil Nadu as Amit Shah Urges High Turnout in Key Battle
Ground Report: Development Dominates Asansol South as BJP-TMC Face Off in Tight Contest
Update: Suvendu Adhikari Claims BJP Victory as Mamata Banerjee Faces Key Electoral Test
Alert: IRGC Seizes Liberia-Flagged Vessel in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget