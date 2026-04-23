Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom X launches XChat, a private, ad-free messaging app.

App promises end-to-end encryption and user control.

Features include group chats, video calls, disappearing messages.

XChat aims to be part of Musk's 'everything app' vision.

X, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, is stepping into your daily chat habits with a new app that puts privacy front and centre. XChat, the standalone messaging platform from X Corp, is set to launch on April 24 for iPhone and iPad users. The app was earlier expected on April 17, but a short delay has now pushed the release to later this week.

An updated App Store listing has revealed the app’s design, icon, and core features, giving users a preview of what to expect before downloading.

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How XChat Wants To Be A Messaging App That Promises Privacy First

XChat is being pitched as a clean, distraction-free alternative to traditional messaging apps. Its description says users can “chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation.”

The big hook here is privacy. XChat will not show ads or track users, a move that could appeal to those tired of data-driven platforms. Conversations across text, voice, and video are protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only participants can access them.

The app also includes features like disappearing messages and screenshot blocking, giving users tighter control over what stays and what vanishes.

Today we're announcing two product changes for organizing communities on X:



1. XChat now supports joinable links for groupchats. Create a public link & share direct to Timeline. With support for 350 members per chat (and growing), Groupchat Links are the fastest way to bring… pic.twitter.com/GNcRB99Opc — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 22, 2026

XChat Looks To Go Beyond Basic Messaging

This is not a stripped-down chat app. XChat comes loaded with features designed for modern communication. Users can create group chats, make video calls, and manage messages with editing and deletion options.

The platform is also expected to support large group conversations, making it suitable for communities, not just personal chats. Early previews suggest a smooth, focused interface built specifically for messaging, separate from the main X app experience.

The app has been in testing since last year, indicating that X has been quietly refining it before launch.

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Why XChat Matters Right Now

XChat is a key piece of Elon Musk’s larger ambition to turn X into an “everything app.” Messaging is just one part of that puzzle, with future plans likely to include payments and other digital services.

For now, the focus is simple. Give users a private, ad-free space to talk.

With growing concerns around data privacy and tracking, XChat arrives at a time when many users are actively looking for alternatives. Whether it can truly compete with established apps like WhatsApp and Signal will depend on how well it delivers on its promises once it goes live.