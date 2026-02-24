Why Is There A Tiny Hole Near iPhone’s Rear Camera? Its Real Purpose Will Surprise You

The iPhone’s rear camera setup has long been one of its most distinctive design features, often imitated by other smartphone brands. In the latest iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple has slightly redesigned the camera island to give it a refreshed look.

If you observe closely, you’ll notice a tiny hole near the camera sensors, a detail that has also been present in older iPhone models. Interestingly, many iPhone users are unaware of the purpose of this small opening. Here’s what it is actually for.

You may be surprised to learn that the small hole next to the rear camera houses a microphone. Yes, that tiny opening contains one of the iPhone’s multiple microphones. In total, iPhones are equipped with four microphones. One is placed near the rear camera module, another sits beneath the bezels near the front (selfie) camera, and the remaining two are positioned near the speaker grills.

What Is the Role of Four Microphones?

Apple began introducing four microphones starting with the iPhone X series. According to the company, this setup enables the iPhone to record stereo sound while capturing videos. In models from the iPhone 16 series and later, these microphones can also capture spatial audio, delivering a more immersive sound experience when watching videos.

Additional Role of the Rear Microphone

The microphone located near the rear camera is not only used for recording audio during video capture but also assists in noise reduction during calls and recordings. It provides additional audio input that helps the device distinguish your voice from background noise. In short, that tiny hole serves several important functions that enhance the overall audio quality of the iPhone.