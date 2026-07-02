WhatsApp Says Its New Username Feature Is Optional And Will Not Allow Impersonation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp's optional username feature includes strong anti-impersonation safeguards.

Safeguards include reserved names, user details, and optional username keys.

Indian government asked WhatsApp to delay feature rollout pending consultations.

WhatsApp has clarified that its upcoming username feature will be optional for users and that multiple safeguards have been put in place to prevent impersonation, scams and unwanted contact. The Meta-backed messaging platform addressed a series of frequently asked questions on X after concerns were raised over the feature.

Notably, the Indian government had asked the company to hold off on its rollout in the country pending consultations. The company is preparing for a wider launch of the feature later this year.

How Will WhatsApp Protect Users From Impersonation and Scams?

According to WhatsApp, users will not be required to create a username at all. The platform has also reserved existing Instagram and Facebook usernames, along with those of public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta Verified accounts, so they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners.

The company also dismissed claims circulating online that popular usernames could be reserved by just anyone, stating that only legitimate owners would be able to claim well-known public figure names and their variations.

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When the feature does launch later this year, users receiving a message from an unknown username will be shown details such as the sender's country, whether the account is new and whether they share any common groups, before deciding whether to respond.

WhatsApp also noted that usernames cannot be searched the same way phone numbers can. Additionally, users will have the option to enable a "username key," which requires both the username and the key before someone can initiate contact.

What Did the Indian Government Ask WhatsApp to Do?

The Indian government directed WhatsApp to explain the username feature within three days and asked the company not to launch it until consultations were complete.

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The Centre also sought a detailed explanation from Meta regarding the new feature within the same timeframe, and has asked Meta not to roll out usernames in India until the matter is resolved.