WhatsApp Passkey Update: Linking New Device May Never Require QR Code Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp expands passkey use for easier device linking.

Users confirm new device links through existing passkeys.

This removes main device dependency, making linking flexible.

The feature remains under development, not yet released.

WhatsApp already lets users log into their accounts using a passkey, which relies on the device's built-in security features like fingerprint, face recognition, or screen lock instead of SMS verification codes. Now, the company is taking passkeys a step further. WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to link a new device using a passkey stored in their password manager.

The feature is still under development and has not been made available to beta testers yet.

How Will Passkey-Based Device Linking Work On WhatsApp?

According to the WABetaInfo report, when a user connects a new device, WhatsApp will display a prompt asking them to confirm whether they initiated the request. Tapping "Continue" will proceed with the linking, while tapping "Cancel" will reject it. This is different from the existing QR code method, which WhatsApp is not removing. Passkey-based linking will simply be an additional option for users who prefer not to scan a code.

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In certain cases, users may still need to scan the QR code as an extra step to confirm the connection, particularly the first time they test this feature. To use passkey-based device linking, users will need a passkey already set up on their account.

If one is not configured, WhatsApp will prompt them to create one before proceeding. Users can set up a passkey by going to WhatsApp Settings - Account - Passkeys. A compatible password manager and a configured lock screen on the device are required.

What Does This Change Mean For WhatsApp Users?

Currently, linking a new device to WhatsApp requires the main device to be available to scan a QR code. Passkey-based linking removes that dependency, making the process faster and more flexible.

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The update will rely on the user's biometric data or screen lock for authentication, which means security is not compromised in the process.

WhatsApp has not announced an official release date for this feature. It is expected to reach beta testers in a future update before a broader rollout to all users.