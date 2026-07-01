Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Drops Rs. 45,000 On Amazon Prime Day: Check This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Price drops to Rs 84,999, the year's lowest price.

Sale runs July 4-6, with EMI and Music offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Discount: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting a significant price cut during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. The annual sale runs from July 4 to July 6, and Amazon has confirmed that the flagship handset will be available for under Rs 85,000, which the e-commerce platform is calling the lowest price of the year.

For anyone who has been waiting to pick up Samsung's 2025 flagship at a more reasonable price point, this sale window could be worth watching.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Pirce During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently listed on Amazon India at Rs 1,29,999 for the base variant, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. During the Prime Day Sale, the combined offers will bring the price down to Rs 84,999.

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While the full breakdown of the deal has not been revealed yet, Amazon has confirmed that it will include a nine-month no-cost EMI option. Buyers will also get a complimentary three-month Amazon Music subscription along with the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs Android 15 with Android 16-based One UI 7. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. The phone features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1,400x3,120 pixels, a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

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On the camera front, the device has four rear cameras: a 200-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, a 50-megapixel telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera is a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.