Trump Warns Taiwan Against Declaring Independence Hours After Xi Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump cautions Taiwan against formal independence declaration.

US policy maintains strategic ambiguity on Taiwan defense.

Summit produced trade deals and energy security discussions.

China assured US not supplying military aid to Iran.

Xi Trump Summit Taiwan: US President Donald Trump has cautioned Taiwan against formally declaring independence from China, underscoring Washington’s continued balancing act between supporting Taipei and maintaining stable ties with Beijing.



Speaking to Fox News after wrapping up a two-day summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” indicating his preference for preserving the current cross-strait status quo, as per reports.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has previously argued that a formal declaration is unnecessary because Taiwan already considers itself sovereign. While the United States remains legally bound to assist Taiwan’s defense, Washington officially recognizes only one Chinese government and has historically stopped short of openly backing Taiwanese independence.

Questions Over US Military Commitment

Trump said he had made “no commitment either way” regarding the possibility of defending Taiwan militarily in the event of conflict. Acknowledging Beijing’s firm stance against independence movements, he suggested that all parties should “cool down” tensions surrounding the issue. The remarks reflect a long-running strategic ambiguity in US policy toward Taiwan. Washington has continued supplying defensive support to the island while attempting to avoid direct confrontation with China over sovereignty claims.

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Beijing has repeatedly criticized Taiwan’s leadership, with Chinese officials labeling Lai a “troublemaker” and accusing him of escalating instability across the Taiwan Strait. Despite growing Taiwanese identity on the island, public opinion in Taiwan largely favors maintaining the current arrangement rather than pursuing either formal independence or reunification with China.

Trade Deals & Energy Security Also Featured in Summit

Alongside geopolitical discussions, the summit produced several economic announcements. Trump claimed China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft in addition to increasing imports of American oil and soybeans. He described the arrangements as “fantastic trade deals,” although detailed terms were not immediately disclosed.

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On Iran, Trump said Xi assured him that Beijing was not supplying military support to Tehran. China, meanwhile, issued a statement stressing the importance of restoring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments that has become increasingly sensitive amid regional tensions.