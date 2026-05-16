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HomeNewsWorldTrump Warns Taiwan Against Declaring Independence Hours After Xi Summit

Trump Warns Taiwan Against Declaring Independence Hours After Xi Summit

Xi Trump Summit Taiwan: Trump cautions Taiwan against independence after Beijing summit with Xi, as US-China talks also focus on trade and Iran tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 16 May 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump cautions Taiwan against formal independence declaration.
  • US policy maintains strategic ambiguity on Taiwan defense.
  • Summit produced trade deals and energy security discussions.
  • China assured US not supplying military aid to Iran.

Xi Trump Summit Taiwan: US President Donald Trump has cautioned Taiwan against formally declaring independence from China, underscoring Washington’s continued balancing act between supporting Taipei and maintaining stable ties with Beijing.

Speaking to Fox News after wrapping up a two-day summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” indicating his preference for preserving the current cross-strait status quo, as per reports.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has previously argued that a formal declaration is unnecessary because Taiwan already considers itself sovereign. While the United States remains legally bound to assist Taiwan’s defense, Washington officially recognizes only one Chinese government and has historically stopped short of openly backing Taiwanese independence.

Questions Over US Military Commitment

Trump said he had made “no commitment either way” regarding the possibility of defending Taiwan militarily in the event of conflict. Acknowledging Beijing’s firm stance against independence movements, he suggested that all parties should “cool down” tensions surrounding the issue. The remarks reflect a long-running strategic ambiguity in US policy toward Taiwan. Washington has continued supplying defensive support to the island while attempting to avoid direct confrontation with China over sovereignty claims.

ALSO READ: India Sounds Alarm Of Hormuz Risks At BRICS Meet In Presence Of Iran And UAE
Beijing has repeatedly criticized Taiwan’s leadership, with Chinese officials labeling Lai a “troublemaker” and accusing him of escalating instability across the Taiwan Strait. Despite growing Taiwanese identity on the island, public opinion in Taiwan largely favors maintaining the current arrangement rather than pursuing either formal independence or reunification with China.

Trade Deals & Energy Security Also Featured in Summit

Alongside geopolitical discussions, the summit produced several economic announcements. Trump claimed China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft in addition to increasing imports of American oil and soybeans. He described the arrangements as “fantastic trade deals,” although detailed terms were not immediately disclosed.

ALSO READ: India To Build 30-Million-Barrel Strategic Oil Reserve In UAE, Boosting National Stockpile By 70%

On Iran, Trump said Xi assured him that Beijing was not supplying military support to Tehran. China, meanwhile, issued a statement stressing the importance of restoring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments that has become increasingly sensitive amid regional tensions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is President Trump's stance on Taiwan declaring independence?

President Trump has cautioned Taiwan against formally declaring independence from China. He expressed a preference for preserving the current cross-strait status quo.

Does the US officially support Taiwan's independence?

No, the United States officially recognizes only one Chinese government and has historically stopped short of openly backing Taiwanese independence.

Has President Trump made any commitment regarding US military defense of Taiwan?

President Trump stated he has made 'no commitment either way' regarding the possibility of defending Taiwan militarily. He suggested tensions should 'cool down'.

What was discussed at the summit between President Trump and President Xi Jinping besides geopolitical issues?

The summit also included economic announcements. China reportedly agreed to purchase Boeing aircraft and increase imports of American oil and soybeans.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Taiwan Donald Trump XI Jinping Us China Summit
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