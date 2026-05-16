Robert Vadra Gets Relief In Gurugram Land Deal Money Laundering Case As Court Grants Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Robert Vadra received bail in a money laundering case.

Court granted bail on personal bond and surety.

Vadra claims faith in judiciary and political pressure.

Case involves 2008 Haryana land deal and Skylight Hospitality.

Businessman Robert Vadra has been granted bail Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Shikohpur land deal in Haryana’s Gurugram district.

The court had summoned Vadra after taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet filed against him and others in the alleged money laundering case.

Following his appearance on Friday, the court granted Vadra bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with one surety.

Vadra Says He Has Faith in Judiciary

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Vadra said he had complete faith in the judiciary and maintained that he had nothing to conceal in the case.

“I have full faith in the judiciary. There is nothing to hide. Whatever questions are asked in court, I will answer them,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Vadra also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was functioning under political pressure. He claimed the agency worked at the government’s direction and said he would continue to face the investigation process.

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Delhi High Court Petition Against Summons

Vadra had earlier approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order that issued summons against him in the case.

On April 15, the Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the offences mentioned in the ED’s charge sheet and directed Vadra and the other accused to appear before the court on May 16.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed the charge sheet in July last year. It marked the first time that any investigative agency had filed a criminal charge sheet against the 57-year-old businessman.

ED Probe Linked to 2008 Haryana Land Deal

The investigation centres around a land transaction in Manesar-Shikohpur, now Sector 83 in Gurugram district.

According to the ED, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a company in which Vadra had earlier served as a director, purchased a 3.5-acre plot in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties in February 2008 for Rs 7.5 crore.

At the time, Haryana was governed by the Congress under then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

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Deal Sparked Controversy After Sale to DLF

Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold the same land parcel to real estate giant DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The transaction became controversial in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then serving as director general of land consolidation and land records-cum-inspector-general of registration, cancelled the mutation.

Khemka reportedly termed the transaction a violation of provisions under the state consolidation law and related procedures.

Vadra Denies Wrongdoing, Calls Case ‘Political Vendetta’

Robert Vadra has consistently denied all allegations linked to the land deal.

He has repeatedly described the case as a “political vendetta” targeting him and his family, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In April 2025, the ED had questioned Vadra for three consecutive days as part of its investigation into the alleged money laundering case.