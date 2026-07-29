Indian IT Stocks: From Covid Boom To AI Uncertainty, How Valuations Have Changed

The journey of Indian IT stocks over the past five to six years reflects a dramatic shift in investor sentiment. The sector moved from a period of extraordinary optimism during the pandemic, when digital transformation fuelled record valuations, to a more cautious phase where slower growth and artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping expectations.

Pre-Covid: Stable Valuations

Before the pandemic, Indian IT companies traded at reasonable valuation multiples that reflected steady growth. TCS commanded a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 25 times, Infosys traded between 18 and 22 times, while HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were largely valued between 14 and 18 times.

Mid-Cap companies such as Persistent Systems, Coforge, and Mphasis typically traded in the 18 to 25 times earnings range. These levels served as the benchmark before the sector entered one of its strongest re-rating phases.

The Covid Boom

The pandemic initially triggered panic across global markets, but the narrative changed quickly as enterprises accelerated digital transformation. Demand for cloud migration, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and digital engineering surged, creating an unprecedented opportunity for Indian IT services companies. Revenue growth accelerated into double digits, deal wins increased, and companies expanded hiring aggressively.

Investors responded by assigning significantly higher valuation multiples across the sector. By FY22, TCS traded at around 38 times earnings, Infosys at 36 times, while Tech Mahindra reached 34 times. The re-rating was even stronger among mid-cap companies.

Persistent Systems expanded from about 20 times earnings before Covid to as high as 55-70 times, while Coforge moved from roughly 20-25 times to 45-55 times. Mphasis also nearly doubled its valuation multiple. The market largely believed that higher technology spending would become a long-term structural trend, justifying premium valuations.

Also Read : ITR Deadline July 31: Income Tax Department Issues Fresh Advisory, Urges Taxpayers To File Returns Early

Valuations Return to Reality

The environment began to change from FY23 as rising global interest rates and slowing economic growth prompted companies to reduce discretionary technology spending. Project delays, slower deal ramp-ups, and cautious client budgets affected revenue growth across the sector.

As earnings growth moderated, valuations also normalised. Large-Cap IT companies settled closer to historical averages. TCS traded between 26 and 30 times earnings, Infosys around 24-28 times, HCL Technologies at 20-24 times, and Wipro at 18-22 times. Mid-cap stocks also witnessed valuation compression. Persistent Systems corrected to roughly 42-50 times earnings, Coforge to 30-36 times, and Mphasis to around 24-28 times.

Among small caps, Tata Elxsi declined to 40-50 times earnings, while KPIT Technologies, Birlasoft, and Zensar also saw meaningful reductions in valuation multiples. Although valuations remained above pre-Covid levels in several cases, the exceptional premiums seen during the pandemic had largely faded.

AI Creates a New Challenge

Just as valuations were stabilising, artificial intelligence emerged as the next major variable. The rapid adoption of generative AI and AI-assisted coding tools has raised concerns about the traditional labour-intensive business model followed by Indian IT services companies. Activities such as application maintenance, testing, documentation, and support are increasingly being automated, creating uncertainty around future demand.

Large companies such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies are positioning themselves as enterprise AI implementation partners, leveraging their expertise in system integration and large-scale digital transformation.

Mid-cap firms like Coforge and Persistent Systems have also increased their focus on AI, cloud, and engineering services to maintain growth and valuation premiums. For smaller IT companies, however, the transition is more challenging due to limited scale, narrower service offerings, and lower investment capacity, making their valuations relatively more vulnerable.

Where Valuations Stand Today

The Nifty IT index has underperformed the broader market in 2026, declining around 17-18 per cent year-to-date compared with a 7-8 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The gap reflects sector-specific challenges, including slower global technology spending and uncertainty over how AI will reshape the traditional IT services business model.

Large-cap IT companies now trade closer to their long-term historical valuation averages, though still above pre-Covid levels in several cases. Mid-cap companies continue to command a valuation premium owing to relatively stronger growth prospects, while Small-Cap IT valuations remain more selective, with companies possessing niche capabilities or differentiated offerings attracting higher multiples than their peers.

Going forward, the sector's valuations will largely depend on two factors: the pace of recovery in global enterprise technology spending and the ability of Indian IT companies to demonstrate that AI is a long-term growth opportunity rather than a structural threat.

Also Read : ITR Filing 2026: 5 Financial Tasks To Complete After Filing Your Income Tax Return