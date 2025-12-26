Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WhatsApp is preparing to give iPhone users a clearer window into how and where their account is being accessed. A new feature, currently rolling out to select iOS beta users and beginning to appear on stable versions as well, introduces a dedicated view for connected “peripherals” inside the app’s settings. The change, first highlighted by WABetaInfo, is designed to surface devices that link to WhatsApp silently in the background, offering more transparency around what hardware is connected to an account.

What WhatsApp Means by 'Peripherals'

Unlike standard linked devices that require scanning a QR code or entering a six-digit verification code, peripherals are devices that connect automatically. These can include wearables and companion apps that pair quietly without demanding any manual authentication steps from users. Until now, these connections have largely remained invisible, happening in the background with little to no on-screen confirmation.

The new interface changes that. According to the report, WhatsApp is now placing these peripherals directly within the Linked Devices section. This means users can see every piece of hardware that has syncing access to their chats in one central place, rather than navigating across different settings menus.

How the New Linked Devices View Works

When a peripheral is connected, it will appear in the Linked Devices list with specific identifiers such as the device name and the time it was last active. This gives users immediate insight into whether a smartwatch, tablet, or other companion device is currently syncing messages or has recently accessed the account.

The report points out that peripherals differ from regular linked devices in how they can be removed. While standard linked devices can be disconnected directly from WhatsApp’s settings, peripherals cannot be removed from within the app itself. To cut off access, users must uninstall the related companion app from the peripheral device. Once that app is removed, WhatsApp automatically stops syncing and disconnects the peripheral from the account.

Why This Matters for Privacy and Security

By placing peripherals alongside traditional linked devices, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to audit their own account activity. The updated view allows people to quickly spot which devices currently have access to their messages and to notice anything that seems unfamiliar or unexpected.

This added visibility could also help diagnose notification or syncing issues. For instance, users can confirm whether a smartwatch is still actively connected if alerts suddenly stop arriving. At the same time, it introduces a practical security check. If a peripheral appears in the list that a user does not recognise, it could signal that a device was paired in the past and forgotten, prompting a review of connected hardware.

Overall, the update adds a subtle but meaningful layer of control. By revealing previously hidden connections, WhatsApp is giving iPhone users more clarity over their digital footprint and more confidence that their conversations are only being accessed by devices they actually trust.