I Didn't Expect This From My ChatGPT Wrapped: Here's How to See Yours

ChatGPT Wrapped quietly shows how AI fit into your daily life in 2025. From conversation themes to usage habits, here’s how you can unlock your own year-in-review instantly.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just ahead of Christmas, OpenAI has quietly started rolling out a fun new feature called Your Year with ChatGPT. It’s basically ChatGPT’s version of Spotify Wrapped. This experience looks back at how you used ChatGPT throughout 2025 and highlights patterns from your conversations. 

You get to see themes, usage insights, and small stats that show how ChatGPT fit into your year. However, there’s a simple way to access it early, even if you’re outside those regions. 

What Is Your Year With ChatGPT & Who Can Access It

Your Year with ChatGPT is a personalised year-in-review experience that summarises your interactions with the AI during 2025. It reflects on what you asked, how often you used ChatGPT, and the kind of topics you explored. Think of it as a digital rewind of your year with AI.

At launch, this feature was only available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, but select users can now access it in India too. You’ll see a ‘Your Year With ChatGPT’ option on the menu at the left. Just click that and get started. 


I Didn’t Expect This From My ChatGPT Wrapped: Here’s How to See Yours

If you can’t see your ChatGPT Wrapped, just wait for a few days as the rollout takes time to reach all users. You don’t need to be a Plus or Pro member to get your Wrapped; even free members can access it. 

One important requirement is that your ChatGPT Memory and Reference Chat History must be turned on in your account settings. Without these enabled, the recap won’t generate properly.

How To Unlock Your Year With ChatGPT Instantly

If you don’t want to wait for the regional rollout, there’s a simple workaround to access Your Year with ChatGPT right now. 

Open the ChatGPT app and put this prompt: “Give me an honest ChatGPT wrap of mine. The wrap should be similar to Spotify or YouTube music wrapped.” into the message box. 

ChatGPT will just take a few seconds to give you a personalised wrap. It might seem a little boring compared to what ChatGPT is originally offering, but it might save you from having FOMO.

Also Read: Have You Tried The ChatGPT Wrapped Prompt? Use It To Get Your Yearly Recap Instantly

There’s also a festive bonus. If you send the 🎁 emoji in ChatGPT, you may receive a personalised video experience powered by Sora 2. It asks for your image and creates a Santa-themed video. OpenAI is clearly adding small, creative touches just in time for the holidays, and this is one of them.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
