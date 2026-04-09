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HomeTechnologyWhatsApp's New Trick Lets You Add Anyone To A Group Just By Typing One Symbol

WhatsApp's New Trick Lets You Add Anyone To A Group Just By Typing One Symbol

WhatsApp is testing a new way to add people to group chats directly from the mention picker, no need to leave the conversation or dig through group settings.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is testing a new feature that makes adding people to group chats quicker than before. Spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.14.7 update on the Google Play Store, the feature lets users add new members directly from the mention picker. 

When a user types "@" in the chat, the app now shows suggestions for contacts who are not yet part of the group, giving users a faster way to bring someone in without leaving the conversation.

How Does The New WhatsApp Group Member Feature Work?

Currently, adding someone to a WhatsApp group requires going to the group info screen, where users can either add contacts manually or share an invite link. 

The new feature simplifies this. When users type "@" in the chat text input, they typically see a list that includes Meta AI, current group members, and an option to mention everyone. With this update, WhatsApp now adds suggestions for contacts outside the group in that same list.

Selecting one of these suggested contacts gives users the option to either send a group invite or add them directly. This cuts down the steps involved and makes the process faster.

WhatsApp decides which contacts to suggest based on internal signals tied to user activity. The app prioritises contacts the user messages most frequently, using a local system that tracks messaging frequency. This same logic is applied to generate suggestions in other parts of the app, such as when forwarding messages or viewing status updates.

The app may also suggest contacts not saved in the user's address book, including people from other groups. Since group participation is treated as a sign of relevance, these users are more likely to appear as suggestions.

Will WhatsApp Roll Out This Feature To All Users?

Not necessarily. WhatsApp is currently testing this feature with select beta testers and has not confirmed a wider release. These features are typically assessed based on user feedback and internal evaluation. In some cases, WhatsApp may choose to refine or drop a feature entirely if it does not meet expectations.

For now, the feature is available to some users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually, so it may not be visible to all beta users right away. 

Over the coming weeks, more users could see the new group member suggestions appear in their mention picker.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does the new WhatsApp group member feature work?

When you type '@' in a group chat, WhatsApp will now suggest contacts not yet in the group. You can then choose to invite or directly add them.

What is the benefit of the new WhatsApp group feature?

It makes adding new members to group chats much faster by allowing direct suggestions within the chat itself, eliminating the need to go to group settings.

How does WhatsApp decide who to suggest for group invites?

WhatsApp prioritizes contacts you message most frequently and those who are part of other groups you are in, based on internal signals and local activity tracking.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp WhatsApp Update TECHNOLOGY
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