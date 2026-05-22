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HomeNewsIndia‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest

‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest

Cockroach Janta Party gained 18.7 million Instagram followers in 7 days. Founder Abhijeet Dipke hinted at a political entry, while his parents urged him to avoid politics over safety fears.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 May 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram gained 18.7M followers, founder hints at politics.
  • Founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents express fear, urge him to end movement.

The “Cockroach Janta Party” has become a major talking point on social media across India, with its Instagram account gaining 18.7 million followers in just seven days. Amid the growing buzz, founder Abhijeet Dipke hinted that the movement could eventually transform into a political party.

Speaking to ABP Majha, Dipke said such a possibility “will definitely happen,” though he added that it was difficult to say anything concrete at the moment. His remarks have now drawn widespread attention, with many closely watching his next move.

Do Not Want Abhijeet To Enter Politics: Father

However, Dipke’s parents have expressed concern over his rising popularity and urged him to stay away from politics and end the movement. His father, Bhagwan Dipke, said that despite the massive increase in followers, the family remains worried about his safety.

“We do not want Abhijeet to enter politics. He should stop this movement now,” he said, adding that his wife had been unable to sleep for two days due to stress over their son’s sudden fame.

Also Read: Prakash Raj Posts Viral 'Cockroach Eating Mangoes' Video After Backing CJP; Internet Has A Lot To Say

Scared Of Publicity: Mother

Abhijeet’s mother, Anita Dipke, said the family fears the consequences of the growing attention around him. “We are scared because of the publicity. We are not used to things like arrests or people being taken away. We worry whether our son could face such a situation,” she said.

Bhagwan Dipke also referred to Abhijeet’s remarks in an interview where he allegedly said he feared being jailed if he returned to India. 

What is Cockroach Janta Party?

The “Cockroach Janta Party” was launched by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, who is currently pursuing postgraduate studies in Boston, United States. Dipke previously handled social media operations for Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Effect? Man Dons Cockroach Costume For Protest Outside Mathura's Civic Body Office

He created a website and social media accounts under the name “Cockroach Janta Party,” which quickly gained traction nationwide. According to Dipke, the movement reflects the frustrations of a younger generation that is more focused on education, employment and technology rather than religious and caste divisions.

“The Chief Justice was only a trigger. The anger that had built up over the years was bound to come out somewhere. The new generation does not want divisions based on religion or caste. We want good education, jobs and new technology,” he said.

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Input By : Dr. Krishna Kende

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party is a movement launched by Abhijeet Dipke. It gained significant traction on social media, reflecting the frustrations of a younger generation focused on education, employment, and technology.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party. He is a 30-year-old postgraduate student in Boston, USA, who previously managed social media for the Aam Aadmi Party.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
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Parents Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Arrest Fear
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