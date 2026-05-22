The Cockroach Janta Party is a movement launched by Abhijeet Dipke. It gained significant traction on social media, reflecting the frustrations of a younger generation focused on education, employment, and technology.
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‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest
Cockroach Janta Party gained 18.7 million Instagram followers in 7 days. Founder Abhijeet Dipke hinted at a political entry, while his parents urged him to avoid politics over safety fears.
- Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram gained 18.7M followers, founder hints at politics.
- Founder Abhijeet Dipke's parents express fear, urge him to end movement.
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Input By : Dr. Krishna Kende
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Cockroach Janta Party?
Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party. He is a 30-year-old postgraduate student in Boston, USA, who previously managed social media for the Aam Aadmi Party.
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