‘We Are Scared’: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Parents Fear His Arrest

The “Cockroach Janta Party” has become a major talking point on social media across India, with its Instagram account gaining 18.7 million followers in just seven days. Amid the growing buzz, founder Abhijeet Dipke hinted that the movement could eventually transform into a political party.

Speaking to ABP Majha, Dipke said such a possibility “will definitely happen,” though he added that it was difficult to say anything concrete at the moment. His remarks have now drawn widespread attention, with many closely watching his next move.

Do Not Want Abhijeet To Enter Politics: Father

However, Dipke’s parents have expressed concern over his rising popularity and urged him to stay away from politics and end the movement. His father, Bhagwan Dipke, said that despite the massive increase in followers, the family remains worried about his safety.

“We do not want Abhijeet to enter politics. He should stop this movement now,” he said, adding that his wife had been unable to sleep for two days due to stress over their son’s sudden fame.

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Scared Of Publicity: Mother

Abhijeet’s mother, Anita Dipke, said the family fears the consequences of the growing attention around him. “We are scared because of the publicity. We are not used to things like arrests or people being taken away. We worry whether our son could face such a situation,” she said.

Bhagwan Dipke also referred to Abhijeet’s remarks in an interview where he allegedly said he feared being jailed if he returned to India.

What is Cockroach Janta Party?

The “Cockroach Janta Party” was launched by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, who is currently pursuing postgraduate studies in Boston, United States. Dipke previously handled social media operations for Aam Aadmi Party.

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He created a website and social media accounts under the name “Cockroach Janta Party,” which quickly gained traction nationwide. According to Dipke, the movement reflects the frustrations of a younger generation that is more focused on education, employment and technology rather than religious and caste divisions.

“The Chief Justice was only a trigger. The anger that had built up over the years was bound to come out somewhere. The new generation does not want divisions based on religion or caste. We want good education, jobs and new technology,” he said.