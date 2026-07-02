WhatsApp Explains Username Feature As Government Raises Fraud Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp detailed its optional username feature to address concerns.

Indian government paused rollout citing potential fraud, impersonation.

WhatsApp introduced security measures including a unique username key.

WhatsApp has published a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) explaining how its upcoming username feature will work, as concerns grow over the potential risks of impersonation, scams and unwanted contact.

The clarification comes after the Centre raised concerns over possible fraud and impersonation, advising Meta to pause the rollout until consultations are completed to the government's satisfaction.

The feature is designed to allow users to connect on WhatsApp using a unique username instead of sharing their phone numbers.

Usernames Will Be Optional

According to WhatsApp, creating a username will not be mandatory.

Users who choose not to create one can continue using the platform as they do now.

The company also said users will be able to change their username later, provided the new username is available.

Reserved Usernames And Anti-Impersonation Measures

WhatsApp said some usernames will not be available for registration.

These include usernames already associated with Instagram or Facebook accounts, as well as names linked to public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts, which will be reserved for their legitimate owners.

If a preferred username has already been taken, users can either choose another option or use the platform's username generator.

Addressing concerns over impersonation, WhatsApp said, "Usernames are not available for messaging yet. When they are, and you get a message from someone new, we'll let you know the country of origin, and a warning for first-time outreach. Well-known public figures and their variations are reserved for verified owners. We're also keeping a close eye on blocks and reports to take action against scammers."

Additional Security Layer Through Username Key

WhatsApp said usernames cannot be searched in the same way as phone numbers.

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To further reduce unwanted contact, the platform is introducing a username key, requiring both the username and the corresponding key before someone can initiate contact.

The company said users can reset the username key at any time to block new contact requests.

Existing safety features, including blocking, reporting and unknown sender warnings, will continue to remain available.

Linking Facebook And Instagram Not Mandatory

WhatsApp clarified that linking accounts with Instagram or Facebook will remain optional.

Users who want to use the same username across Meta platforms can choose to link their accounts to verify ownership, but they can also unlink them later or create a WhatsApp-specific username.

Government Raises Concerns Over Fraud Risks

The Centre has expressed concern that the username feature could enable users to create names resembling those of legitimate organisations and individuals, increasing the risk of impersonation and fraud.

Officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Delhi Police have also raised concerns over anonymity and delays in responding to data requests from law enforcement agencies.

A Department of Telecommunications official said the feature could enable fraudsters to create fake identities for fraudulent calls.

“The larger issue is that it will become difficult for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to determine whether the perpetrator is in India or overseas. Tomorrow, someone could create a WhatsApp account using a +1 (US) number, use the NIA chief’s photograph, adopt a similar username and make fraudulent calls. Earlier, if the number began with +91, we could at least initiate action. If the number isn’t available, there is virtually no way to resolve it,” the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official said on the condition of anonymity.

Rollout Remains On Hold

The government has advised Meta not to proceed with the rollout of the username feature until its concerns are addressed.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has maintained that the feature is intended to enhance user privacy and has outlined multiple safeguards aimed at preventing misuse and protecting users from scams and impersonation.

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