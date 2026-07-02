After WhatsApp, Government May Question Telegram, Signal Over Username Feature

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government examines Telegram, Signal username features after WhatsApp halt.

Concerns about user identity, fraud, and impersonation drive inquiry.

WhatsApp halted rollout after government flagged fraud concerns.

After halting the rollout of WhatsApp's username feature, the Centre may now examine similar features offered by Telegram and Signal.

The username feature is already available on both platforms, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) may send notices seeking detailed responses on how the feature works and what safeguards are in place.

The government wants to understand how the true identity of users is verified and whether the feature could be misused to mislead or defraud people by allowing accounts to be created using fake names or another person's identity.

The move comes after the government temporarily banned Telegram a few days ago when the platform's name surfaced during the NEET paper leak controversy.

Government Seeks Clarification On Key Issues

The government is expected to seek answers on several aspects of the username feature, including:

What is the process for creating a username?

What security measures prevent fake or similar usernames?

How is impersonation of government institutions, celebrities or ordinary citizens prevented?

What is the process for removing or blocking a fake username after a complaint is received?

How do the platforms cooperate with law enforcement agencies when required?

WhatsApp Rollout Put On Hold

WhatsApp had been rolling out the username feature as a privacy measure, allowing users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

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However, the rollout has been halted after the government issued a notice to Meta, directing the company not to launch the feature and seeking a response within three days.

According to the government, the decision was taken over concerns that the feature could enable fraud while allowing greater anonymity.

In response, WhatsApp said the feature has not yet been rolled out and that it has incorporated multiple security safeguards. The company also stated that it had only begun reserving usernames for the feature.

Government Flags Fraud And Impersonation Risks

In its notice to WhatsApp, the government said the username feature could lead to an increase in online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation.

Officials are also concerned that users may reserve names resembling those of individuals, government departments, financial institutions and public agencies, making it difficult to distinguish genuine accounts from fake ones.

A government official said cybercriminals are already carrying out scams, including digital arrest frauds, through WhatsApp, and warned that the username feature could further facilitate such activities.

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