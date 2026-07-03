WhatsApp Just Made Setting Up On An Android Tablet A Lot Simpler

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp tests new Android tablet setup offering two device options.

Existing companion mode links tablet with limited features and 14-day logout.

New transfer option makes tablet primary, providing full WhatsApp access.

Similar primary and secondary device setup exists for iPad users.

WhatsApp is testing a new setup interface for Android tablets that gives users a clearer way to choose how they want to use the app on their device. With the latest beta update on the Google Play Store, some testers now see a screen called "Choose an option" when they open WhatsApp on an Android tablet for the first time. This screen offers two paths: linking the tablet to an existing account as a secondary device or transferring the account to make the tablet the primary device. The feature is still under testing and is not available to all users yet.

How Does WhatsApp Work On An Android Tablet Right Now?

As per the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp on Android tablets currently supports two modes. The first is companion mode, which lets users link the tablet to their existing WhatsApp account on their phone. To set this up, users need to open "Linked Devices" on their phone and scan the QR code shown on the tablet.

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However, companion mode comes with a few restrictions. Users cannot share their live location or send messages to a broadcast list while using a linked device. These features only work on the primary device.

There is also a 14-day rule: if the primary phone stays inactive on WhatsApp for 14 consecutive days, WhatsApp logs out the tablet automatically for security reasons. The second option is standalone mode, which allows users to register the tablet as their primary device directly.

What Changes When You Transfer Your WhatsApp Account To An Android Tablet?

According to WABetaInfo, users who see the "Transfer your account" option can tap it, enter their country code and phone number, and verify their identity using a 6-digit code. Once that is done, the Android tablet becomes the primary device.

The previous phone gets logged out automatically, since WhatsApp only allows one primary device at a time. Users can still link the old phone back as a secondary device by scanning the QR code.

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As the primary device, the tablet gets full WhatsApp access with no companion mode restrictions and no 14-day logout rule. Users can also restore their chat history from Google Drive.

A similar setup is already available for iPad users with the WhatsApp Messenger 26.25.74 update, where users can either link the iPad as a companion or register it as the primary device.