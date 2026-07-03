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English NewsTechnologyWhatsApp Just Made Setting Up On An Android Tablet A Lot Simpler

WhatsApp Just Made Setting Up On An Android Tablet A Lot Simpler

WhatsApp is testing a new setup screen on Android tablets that lets you pick between linking your phone or making the tablet your main device from the start.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WhatsApp tests new Android tablet setup offering two device options.
  • Existing companion mode links tablet with limited features and 14-day logout.
  • New transfer option makes tablet primary, providing full WhatsApp access.
  • Similar primary and secondary device setup exists for iPad users.

WhatsApp is testing a new setup interface for Android tablets that gives users a clearer way to choose how they want to use the app on their device. With the latest beta update on the Google Play Store, some testers now see a screen called "Choose an option" when they open WhatsApp on an Android tablet for the first time. This screen offers two paths: linking the tablet to an existing account as a secondary device or transferring the account to make the tablet the primary device. The feature is still under testing and is not available to all users yet.

How Does WhatsApp Work On An Android Tablet Right Now?

As per the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp on Android tablets currently supports two modes. The first is companion mode, which lets users link the tablet to their existing WhatsApp account on their phone. To set this up, users need to open "Linked Devices" on their phone and scan the QR code shown on the tablet.

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However, companion mode comes with a few restrictions. Users cannot share their live location or send messages to a broadcast list while using a linked device. These features only work on the primary device. 

There is also a 14-day rule: if the primary phone stays inactive on WhatsApp for 14 consecutive days, WhatsApp logs out the tablet automatically for security reasons. The second option is standalone mode, which allows users to register the tablet as their primary device directly.

What Changes When You Transfer Your WhatsApp Account To An Android Tablet?

According to WABetaInfo, users who see the "Transfer your account" option can tap it, enter their country code and phone number, and verify their identity using a 6-digit code. Once that is done, the Android tablet becomes the primary device. 

The previous phone gets logged out automatically, since WhatsApp only allows one primary device at a time. Users can still link the old phone back as a secondary device by scanning the QR code.

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As the primary device, the tablet gets full WhatsApp access with no companion mode restrictions and no 14-day logout rule. Users can also restore their chat history from Google Drive. 

A similar setup is already available for iPad users with the WhatsApp Messenger 26.25.74 update, where users can either link the iPad as a companion or register it as the primary device.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new setup option is WhatsApp testing for Android tablets?

WhatsApp is testing a new 'Choose an option' screen for Android tablets. It allows users to either link the tablet as a secondary device or transfer their account to make the tablet the primary device.

How does WhatsApp currently work on Android tablets?

WhatsApp on Android tablets currently supports two modes: companion mode, which links to an existing phone account, and standalone mode, which registers the tablet as the primary device directly.

What are the limitations of WhatsApp's companion mode on tablets?

In companion mode, users cannot share live location or send broadcast list messages. The tablet also logs out if the primary phone is inactive on WhatsApp for 14 consecutive days.

What changes when you transfer your WhatsApp account to an Android tablet?

The Android tablet becomes the primary device, and the previous phone gets logged out automatically. The tablet gains full WhatsApp access with no companion mode restrictions or the 14-day rule.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
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