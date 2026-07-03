Flipkart GOAT Sale Pulled iPhone 16 Price Down From Rs 69,999 To Rs 59,900

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flipkart GOAT Sale offers iPhone 16 for Rs 59,900.

Bank and exchange offers further reduce the discounted price.

iPhone 16 with A18 chip remains a practical option.

iPhone 16 Discount:

The Flipkart GOAT Sale is bringing down the price of the iPhone 16 significantly. The e-commerce platform has confirmed that the iPhone 16 will be available at a starting price of Rs 59,900 during the sale, down from its launch price of Rs 69,999. That is a straight discount of Rs 10,000 on Apple's previous-generation flagship. And the price can go even lower depending on the bank offers and exchange deals a buyer is eligible for, making this one of the more attractive deals on an iPhone in recent times.

How Much More Can You Save On The iPhone 16 During The Sale?

Flipkart has announced that ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC credit card holders can get up to 10 per cent instant discount on eligible purchases. This means the effective price of the iPhone 16 could drop further beyond the already reduced Rs 59,900 price point, depending on which bank card is being used at checkout.

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Exchange offers can bring the cost down even more, though the final value will depend on the condition and model of the device being exchanged.

Is The iPhone 16 Still Worth Buying In 2026?

Despite being a previous-generation model, the iPhone 16 holds up well as a day-to-day smartphone. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple's A18 chip, a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The base variant offers 128GB of storage and supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

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For buyers who do not need the latest model but still want a reliable Apple device, the current pricing during the Flipkart GOAT Sale makes the iPhone 16 a practical option. The combination of the flat Rs 10,000 price cut, bank discounts, and exchange offers could collectively bring the cost down to a level that is difficult to ignore.