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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Prime Day 2026: Have You Checked These Early Deals Yet?

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Have You Checked These Early Deals Yet?

Amazon Prime Day is back for its 10th edition with bigger discounts, bank offers, and over 500 new product launches waiting across three days of non-stop deals.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Amazon India's Prime Day 2026 is almost here, with the 10th edition of the sale starting at 12:00 a.m. on July 4 and running until 11:59 p.m. on July 6. Ahead of the main event, early deals are already live across categories, including Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, and Groceries. Shoppers get 72 hours of deals, new product launches, and fast delivery options. 

This year also marks a milestone, with more than 500 new product launches from Indian and global brands lined up during the sale.

What Early Deals Can You Get On Amazon Prime Day 2026?

Several products are already discounted ahead of the official start. Here is a look at what is live right now:

  • OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with OxygenOS 15 at Rs 54,999 (25% off)
  • Asus Vivobook 15 Smartchoice Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U at Rs 44,990 (42% off)
  • Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV at Rs 39,490 (28% off)
  • LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC at Rs 35,490 (53% off)
  • Godrej 600L 3 Star Smart Convertible Zones Refrigerator at Rs 69,990 (40% off)

ALSO READ: Govt Pulls Two Apps That Were Disabling E-Rickshaws From A Phone

  • BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Projector at Rs 1,14,490 (42% off)
  • The Grooming Co. Hair Growth Serum with 23.6% Actives 50 ml at Rs 2,124 (39% off)
  • Unisex Anti-Theft College Bag at Rs 489 (76% off)
  • Happy Cultures 24g Yeast Protein at Rs 999 (47% off)
  • Asics Men Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoe at Rs 2,999 (50% off)

How Can Prime Members Save More During The Sale?

Prime members get access to additional savings during the event. SBI debit and credit card holders, along with Axis Bank credit card users, can avail up to 10% extra savings on their purchases. 

ALSO READ: Flipkart GOAT Sale Pulled iPhone 16 Price Down From Rs 69,999 To Rs 59,900

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get unlimited 5% cashback. Those using Amazon Pay Later can also opt for Pay in 3 instalments, which offers interest-free EMIs on cart values above Rs 1,500.

New members can join Prime at Rs 999 per year, with a flat Rs 500 off on the annual plan. Other options include the Shopping Edition at Rs 299 per year and Prime Lite at Rs 599 per year.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Amazon Prime Day 2026 happening?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from 12:00 a.m. on July 4 until 11:59 p.m. on July 6. The sale will last for 72 hours.

How can Prime members get additional savings during the sale?

Prime members can save up to 10% using SBI debit/credit cards or Axis Bank credit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get unlimited 5% cashback.

Will there be new product launches during Prime Day 2026?

Yes, this year's Prime Day features more than 500 new product launches. These launches are from both Indian and global brands.

What are the Prime membership options and their costs?

The annual Prime plan is Rs 999, with new members getting a Rs 500 off. Other options include the Shopping Edition at Rs 299/year and Prime Lite at Rs 599/year.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Gadgets TECHNOLOGY Amazon Prime Days
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