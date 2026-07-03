Amazon Prime Day 2026: Have You Checked These Early Deals Yet?

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Amazon India's Prime Day 2026 is almost here, with the 10th edition of the sale starting at 12:00 a.m. on July 4 and running until 11:59 p.m. on July 6. Ahead of the main event, early deals are already live across categories, including Smartphones, Electronics, Fashion and Beauty, Home and Kitchen, and Groceries. Shoppers get 72 hours of deals, new product launches, and fast delivery options.

This year also marks a milestone, with more than 500 new product launches from Indian and global brands lined up during the sale.

What Early Deals Can You Get On Amazon Prime Day 2026?

Several products are already discounted ahead of the official start. Here is a look at what is live right now:

OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with OxygenOS 15 at Rs 54,999 (25% off)

Asus Vivobook 15 Smartchoice Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U at Rs 44,990 (42% off)

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV at Rs 39,490 (28% off)

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC at Rs 35,490 (53% off)

Godrej 600L 3 Star Smart Convertible Zones Refrigerator at Rs 69,990 (40% off)

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BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Projector at Rs 1,14,490 (42% off)

The Grooming Co. Hair Growth Serum with 23.6% Actives 50 ml at Rs 2,124 (39% off)

Unisex Anti-Theft College Bag at Rs 489 (76% off)

Happy Cultures 24g Yeast Protein at Rs 999 (47% off)

Asics Men Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoe at Rs 2,999 (50% off)

How Can Prime Members Save More During The Sale?

Prime members get access to additional savings during the event. SBI debit and credit card holders, along with Axis Bank credit card users, can avail up to 10% extra savings on their purchases.

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Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users get unlimited 5% cashback. Those using Amazon Pay Later can also opt for Pay in 3 instalments, which offers interest-free EMIs on cart values above Rs 1,500.

New members can join Prime at Rs 999 per year, with a flat Rs 500 off on the annual plan. Other options include the Shopping Edition at Rs 299 per year and Prime Lite at Rs 599 per year.