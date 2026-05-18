Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue

Iran has submitted a new 14-point proposal through Pakistan aimed at ending the war and rebuilding trust, according to Iranian media reports.

Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, said Tehran’s proposal focuses on ending hostilities rather than extending a ceasefire.

The report comes as Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his Tehran visit for a third day amid efforts to facilitate talks.

Iran has responded to US proposal

Earlier, Iran said it has responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war, while confirming that negotiations are continuing despite reports in Iranian media calling Washington’s demands excessive.

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