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HomeNewsWorldIran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue

Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue

Iran sent a 14-point proposal via Pakistan to end the war and rebuild trust, while continuing talks with the US over sanctions relief, frozen assets and reparations.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran proposed 14 points via Pakistan to end war.
  • Tehran responded to US proposal, citing mediator.

Iran has submitted a new 14-point proposal through Pakistan aimed at ending the war and rebuilding trust, according to Iranian media reports.

Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, said Tehran’s proposal focuses on ending hostilities rather than extending a ceasefire.

The report comes as Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his Tehran visit for a third day amid efforts to facilitate talks.

Iran has responded to US proposal

Earlier, Iran said it has responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war, while confirming that negotiations are continuing despite reports in Iranian media calling Washington’s demands excessive.

Also Read: Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran had conveyed its concerns to the American side and that exchanges were continuing through a Pakistani mediator. However, he did not disclose further details about the proposal.

Removal of Sanctions, Release Assets

Baqaei defended Tehran’s key demands, including the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and the removal of long-standing sanctions, saying these issues had been firmly pursued by the Iranian negotiating team in every round of talks.

He also justified Iran’s demand for war reparations from the US, describing the conflict as “illegal and baseless.”

Also Read: Crude Oil Surges Above $111 As US-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Markets

Commenting on the possibility of renewed military escalation, Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran was “fully prepared for any eventuality.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's new proposal for ending the war?

Iran has submitted a 14-point proposal through Pakistan that focuses on ending hostilities and rebuilding trust, rather than extending a ceasefire.

Has Iran responded to the US proposal regarding the war?

Yes, Iran has responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the war and has conveyed its concerns to the American side through a Pakistani mediator.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Iran War US Iran Peace Talks US Iran War Iran Proposal Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US Proposal
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