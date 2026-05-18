Iran has submitted a 14-point proposal through Pakistan that focuses on ending hostilities and rebuilding trust, rather than extending a ceasefire.
Explorer
Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue
Iran sent a 14-point proposal via Pakistan to end the war and rebuild trust, while continuing talks with the US over sanctions relief, frozen assets and reparations.
- Iran proposed 14 points via Pakistan to end war.
- Tehran responded to US proposal, citing mediator.
Before You Go
Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Iran's new proposal for ending the war?
Has Iran responded to the US proposal regarding the war?
Yes, Iran has responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the war and has conveyed its concerns to the American side through a Pakistani mediator.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue
World
What’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify
World
Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’
World
'Dangerous Escalation': India Condemns Attack On UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion