Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Orders Renovation Of Amma Canteens Across State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has ordered the large-scale renovation and modernisation of Amma Unavagam canteens across the state, directing officials to immediately improve infrastructure and procure new kitchen equipment to ensure hygienic and quality food for the public. At present, 620 Amma canteens are functioning across Tamil Nadu, including 383 in municipal corporation areas and 237 in municipalities and town panchayats.

Infra Upgrade

According to an official release, the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of Amma canteens and observed that several centres require urgent repairs and improved facilities. He directed officials of the Municipal Administration Department to begin renovation works without delay and strengthen operational standards across all outlets.

The government has also been instructed to replace damaged utensils and outdated kitchen equipment, modernise cooking facilities and improve maintenance standards to ensure safe and efficient food preparation. Officials have been asked to assess the immediate requirements of each canteen and complete procurement on priority.

Also Read: CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers

Quality Focus

The initiative aims to ensure that daily wage earners, urban workers and economically weaker sections continue to receive affordable and nutritious meals through the Amma canteen network.

The Chief Minister further directed authorities to closely monitor food quality and hygiene standards and ensure that complaints from the public are resolved swiftly. Local bodies have also been asked to conduct regular inspections and maintain cleanliness in kitchens and dining spaces.

Amma canteens remain one of Tamil Nadu’s key welfare schemes, serving subsidised meals to thousands of people every day across urban centres in the state.

Also Read: Rs 3,000 For Women, Free Bus Travel, 7th Pay Commission: Suvendu Cabinet's 5 Major Decisions For Bengal