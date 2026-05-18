The CBI has arrested the owner of a coaching institute in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, identifying him as another key accused in the investigation.

The arrested accused, Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, owns the Latur-based RCC Coaching Institute, which prepares students for the NEET-UG examination. The institute operates nine branches, with its main centre located in Latur.

According to the CBI, Shivraj Motegaonkar is a close associate of chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, who is linked to the NTA. During searches conducted at his institute and residence, investigators recovered a chemistry question paper containing questions similar to those asked in the NEET examination held on May 3.

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Raids Conducted At Multiple Locations

In the last 24 hours, the CBI conducted searches at five locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized materials is currently underway.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 12, 2026, following a written complaint from the Higher Education Department under the Union Education Ministry regarding the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. After registering the case, special teams were formed and raids were carried out at multiple locations across the country, with several suspects detained and questioned.

10 Accused Arrested

So far, 10 accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar in connection with the case. Earlier, nine accused were produced before the court and remanded to police custody for questioning. The 10th accused is also being presented before the court.

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The investigation by special teams is ongoing. According to the probe so far, the actual source behind the leak of the chemistry and biology question papers circulated before the examination has been identified. The CBI has also arrested middlemen accused of recruiting students who allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to attend special coaching sessions where questions expected in the NEET-UG 2026 exam were taught and discussed in advance.