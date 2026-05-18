The CBI arrested Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, the owner of the Latur-based RCC Coaching Institute, as a key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case.
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NEET-UG Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner, Recovers Chemistry Paper Matching Exam Pattern
CBI arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case after recovering chemistry questions matching the May 3 exam during raids.
- CBI arrests coaching institute owner in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
- Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar owns Latur-based RCC Coaching Institute.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak?
What is the role of RCC Coaching Institute in this case?
RCC Coaching Institute, owned by the arrested Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, prepares students for the NEET-UG examination. The CBI found a chemistry paper at their premises similar to the actual exam.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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