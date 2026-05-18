Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNEET-UG Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner, Recovers Chemistry Paper Matching Exam Pattern

NEET-UG Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner, Recovers Chemistry Paper Matching Exam Pattern

CBI arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case after recovering chemistry questions matching the May 3 exam during raids.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrests coaching institute owner in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
  • Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar owns Latur-based RCC Coaching Institute.

The CBI has arrested the owner of a coaching institute in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, identifying him as another key accused in the investigation.

The arrested accused, Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, owns the Latur-based RCC Coaching Institute, which prepares students for the NEET-UG examination. The institute operates nine branches, with its main centre located in Latur.

According to the CBI, Shivraj Motegaonkar is a close associate of chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, who is linked to the NTA. During searches conducted at his institute and residence, investigators recovered a chemistry question paper containing questions similar to those asked in the NEET examination held on May 3.

Read Also: CBI Arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes Founder From Latur Day After Searches

Raids Conducted At Multiple Locations 

In the last 24 hours, the CBI conducted searches at five locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized materials is currently underway.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 12, 2026, following a written complaint from the Higher Education Department under the Union Education Ministry regarding the alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. After registering the case, special teams were formed and raids were carried out at multiple locations across the country, with several suspects detained and questioned.

10 Accused Arrested 

So far, 10 accused have been arrested from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar in connection with the case. Earlier, nine accused were produced before the court and remanded to police custody for questioning. The 10th accused is also being presented before the court.

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani Criticises Government Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Says ‘Jahil Gawaro Ko Power Mai Mat Daliye’

The investigation by special teams is ongoing. According to the probe so far, the actual source behind the leak of the chemistry and biology question papers circulated before the examination has been identified. The CBI has also arrested middlemen accused of recruiting students who allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to attend special coaching sessions where questions expected in the NEET-UG 2026 exam were taught and discussed in advance.

Before You Go

Breaking: Anand Mohan’s ‘JDU Became Money Bag Party’ Remark Triggers Political Storm in Bihar

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak?

The CBI arrested Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, the owner of the Latur-based RCC Coaching Institute, as a key accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case.

What is the role of RCC Coaching Institute in this case?

RCC Coaching Institute, owned by the arrested Professor Shivraj Motegaonkar, prepares students for the NEET-UG examination. The CBI found a chemistry paper at their premises similar to the actual exam.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBI NEET UG Paper Leak NEET UG 2026 Shivraj Motegaonkar Latur Coaching Chemistry Paper
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
NEET-UG Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner, Recovers Chemistry Paper Matching Exam Pattern
NEET-UG 2026 Leak Probe: CBI Arrests Latur Coaching Owner Over Chemistry Paper
India
CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers
CM Satheesan Announces Free Bus Travel For Women, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers
India
Rs 3,000 For Women, Free Bus Travel, 7th Pay Commission: Suvendu Cabinet's 5 Major Decisions For Bengal
Rs 3,000 For Women, Free Bus Travel, 7th Pay Commission: Suvendu's 5 Decisions For Bengal
India
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Anand Mohan’s ‘JDU Became Money Bag Party’ Remark Triggers Political Storm in Bihar
Breaking: Husband Samar Singh Missing, Passport Suspension Sought
NEET Leak: CBI Arrests RCC Owner Shivraj Motegaonkar, Major Network Link Suspected
Breaking: PM Modi Arrives in Norway, Receives Grand Welcome from Indian Community in Oslo
NEET Leak Case: Latur Coaching Owner Arrested as Viral Video Raises Fresh Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget