Used An Android Since 2017? You May Be Part Of $135-Million Settlement, Here’s How To Check

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google settlement offers compensation to U.S. Android users.

Lawsuit alleged data transmission without user knowledge.

Eligibility requires U.S. residency, Android phone since 2017.

A $135 million settlement involving Google has put millions of Android users in the United States in line for potential compensation. For most people, the immediate question is straightforward: do you qualify, and how do you find out?

The settlement follows a lawsuit accusing Google of allowing Android devices to transmit data without users knowing. If approved by the court, the fund will be distributed among eligible claimants after legal and administrative costs are deducted. With an estimated 100 million people potentially qualifying, the individual payout amount is not yet confirmed.

Here is everything you need to know about who qualifies and what the case is actually about.

How Do You Check If You Qualify For The Google Android Settlement?

The simplest way to confirm eligibility is to check for any official communication. Users who are part of the settlement have already begun receiving notifications through email or physical mail from the settlement administrator.

If you have not received anything but think you may qualify, you can call the settlement administrator directly at 1-844-655-4255 to verify your status.

To be eligible, you must be a U.S. resident who used an Android smartphone with a cellular data plan at any point since November 12, 2017. However, anyone who was part of the earlier California settlement, which resulted in a $350 million payout, will not be included in this one.

What Is The Google Android Data Lawsuit Actually About?

The case centres on allegations that Google enabled Android devices to send data without users' awareness. According to the complaint, these transfers "occur in the background, without any notice to the user, including when the phones are in a completely idle state."

The lawsuit also claimed this could happen over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks, potentially using up mobile data without the user's knowledge. Google has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle.

The court is scheduled to hold a final approval hearing on June 23. If the settlement is approved, payments will be made electronically, though the exact amount per user has not been confirmed yet.