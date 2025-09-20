A fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) issued an advisory ahead of Navratri, urging organisers to restrict entry to garba events exclusively to Hindus. The advisory further recommended Aadhaar card checks at entry points to ensure non-Hindus are not allowed to participate.

The move has drawn strong political reactions, with leaders across party lines weighing in on the sensitive issue.

What the VHP advisory says

According to the directive, event organisers should verify Aadhaar cards at entrances, apply ‘tilak’ on participants, and ensure they perform puja before joining the festivities. The VHP also announced that its members, along with those of the Bajrang Dal, would monitor garba venues across the state.

“Garba is not merely a dance but a form of worship to please the goddess,” VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair told PTI. “Only those who believe in idol worship and rituals should be allowed to participate. Garba is worship, not entertainment.”

BJP leaders defend, Congress slams

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule defended the advisory, saying that organisers had the right to set conditions for entry as long as the event was held with police permission.

Echoing a similar sentiment, state BJP media chief Navnath Ban said garba was a Hindu religious practice and should not be interfered with by people of other faiths. “We worship the goddess, who is like our mother,” he said, criticising Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for opposing the VHP’s stand.

On the other hand, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar lashed out at the organisation, accusing it of attempting to divide society. “They want to set society on fire. This is nothing new—the VHP was born with the intention to destabilise the country,” Wadettiwar alleged.

Navratri festivities begin September 22

Navratri, one of Maharashtra’s most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals, will run this year from September 22 to October 1. Traditionally marked by devotional music, dance, and colourful attire, garba events are a major cultural draw for both youth and families.