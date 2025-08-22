Explorer
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
The Election Commission should accept Aadhar card as one of the 11 documents from the voter for the ongoing 'special intensive revision' of the electoral roll, said the Supreme Court on Friday.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
