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HomeTechnologyUP Board Result 2026: Two Apps To Download Marksheet Instantly When Website Crashes

UP Board Result 2026: Two Apps To Download Marksheet Instantly When Website Crashes

UP Board results are almost here for over 55 lakh students. Here's the fastest way to download your digital marksheet using DigiLocker and UMANG, no website needed.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP Board Class 10 and 12 results releasing today at 4 PM.
  • Over 55 lakh students awaited results this year across Uttar Pradesh.
  • Digital marksheets available instantly via DigiLocker and UMANG.

UP Board Result 2026: The wait is finally coming to an end for lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results today at 4 pm on its official website. This year, more than 55 lakh students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest school-level evaluations in the country. 

While the results will be available online, students also have the option to access their marksheets digitally, which adds convenience during this crucial time.

How To Download UP Board Digital Marksheet Instantly?

Along with the official website, students can access their results through platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG. These platforms allow students to download their digital marksheets instantly once the results are declared.

To use DigiLocker, students need to log in using their registered mobile number and select the UP Board option to access their documents. The digital marksheet available here is considered valid for admissions and official use. Similarly, the UMANG app offers an easy login process where students can check and store their results without relying on the main website.

These options become especially useful when the official website faces heavy traffic or slow loading issues right after the announcement.

Why Digital Results Are Useful For Students After Declaration?

Digital marksheets are not just a backup but a practical solution for immediate use. Since the online result released on the official website is provisional, students usually have to wait to collect original documents from their schools.

With DigiLocker and UMANG, students can instantly download and store verified copies, which can be shared during admission processes. This reduces stress and delays, especially when deadlines are tight.

Students are still advised to carefully verify all details in their results and report any errors to their schools. While marks are important, they are only one step in a much larger academic journey.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results be announced?

The UP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to be announced today at 4 pm.

Where can I check my UP Board exam results?

You can check your results on the official UP Board website. Additionally, digital marksheets can be accessed via DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

How can I download my digital marksheet instantly?

You can download your digital marksheet instantly through platforms like DigiLocker or the UMANG app once the results are declared.

Why are digital marksheets useful after the result declaration?

Digital marksheets provide instant access to verified copies, which are useful for admissions and official purposes, especially when the main website might be slow.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education TECHNOLOGY UP Board Results 2026 UP Board 2026
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