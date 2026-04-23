UP Board Result 2026: Website Slow? Check Scores via SMS & DigiLocker Easily

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the Class 10 and 12 results today at 4 PM. With nearly 55 lakh students having appeared for the exams this year, heavy traffic on the official website is expected. As a result, the site may slow down or take time to load. However, students need not worry, as there are several simple alternative ways to check their results.

Once released, the results will first be available on the official website. But due to high user activity, accessing it may become difficult. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and be aware of other methods to avoid last-minute delays.

If the official website crashes or slows down, here’s how you can check your results instantly via SMS, DigiLocker, or app.

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Check UP Board Result 2026 via SMS

For students with limited or slow internet access, the SMS option is one of the easiest ways to check results. By sending a message in the prescribed format, students can receive their results directly on their mobile phones within seconds. This method is especially useful for those living in rural or low-network areas.

For Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

For Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

The result will be delivered via SMS shortly after sending the message.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker

If the website is not accessible, DigiLocker is a reliable option. It is a government platform where students can securely access their digital marksheets, which are widely accepted.

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026 Today? Class 10, 12 Results Anytime Now, Direct Link On upresults.nic.in

To check results on DigiLocker, log in using your mobile number on the app or website. Then select the education or UP Board section, enter your roll number, and your digital marksheet will appear on the screen. Students can also download and save it for future use.

UP Board Result 2026: Check Results on UMANG App

Another convenient option is the UMANG app. It offers a dedicated section for UP Board results. Students simply need to enter their roll number to view their scores instantly. This method is particularly helpful when the main website is not working properly.

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