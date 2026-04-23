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HomeEducationUP Board Result 2026: Rs 1 Lakh Cash, Laptops For Toppers, Check Full List Of Incentives

UP Board Result 2026: Rs 1 Lakh Cash, Laptops For Toppers, Check Full List Of Incentives

UP Board Result 2026 expected soon. Check topper rewards including ₹1 lakh cash, laptop, and how to download marksheet via direct link.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

Millions of students are eagerly awaiting the UP-Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2026, which is expected to be announced on April 23. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad usually releases results in the last week of April or early May. Students will be able to check their scores on official websites such as upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. 

For toppers, the result season also brings opportunities to earn attractive rewards, including cash prizes and digital devices like laptops or tablets. These incentives aim to recognise high achievers and motivate other students. Based on previous trends, similar rewards are expected this year as well. 

Attractive Rewards for State and District Toppers 

The Uttar Pradesh government honours top-performing students at both state and district levels under different categories: 

  • Students securing positions in the state merit list may receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. 
  • To promote digital education, toppers may also be awarded a brand-new laptop or tablet. 
  • They are additionally honoured with a Certificate of Honour and medals. 
  • District-level toppers are awarded a cash prize of ₹21,000. 
  • They also receive Certificates of Honour to boost morale and recognition. 

Unique Initiative: Roads Named After Toppers 

One of the distinctive initiatives by the state government includes naming the road leading to a topper’s residence after them. If there is no paved road to the student’s home, the Public Works Department (PWD) constructs one, known as a ‘Gaurav Path’. 

How to Check UP Board Result 2026 Online Step-by-Step 

Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in  

Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”  

Step 3: Enter roll number, exam year, and district details  

Step 4: Click on submit  

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen  

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use 

Do Rewards Change Every Year? 

It is important to note that the reward structure may vary slightly each year depending on government policies and budget allocations. However, past trends indicate that cash prizes, digital devices, and certificates remain consistent components of the reward system. Similar incentives are expected in 2026, although the exact amounts may see minor changes. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Upmsp Result UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Latest Update Eduacation News
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