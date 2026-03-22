Ubon 360-Degree Selfie Stick & Mr. Mike Review: One Gadget Wins, One Just Gets By

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Gadgets Review: It rarely happens that a gadget makes you stop and think, “Wait, this is actually something interesting,” and that’s exactly what the Ubon 360-degree selfie stick did to me. But this time, I’m not just talking about one product, but two. Along with the selfie stick comes the Ubon Mr. Mike, which didn’t impress me as much.

However, considering the price it comes at, the product isn’t bad at all. Let’s take a closer look at how both these products worked for me.

Ubon 360-Degree Selfie Stick & Mr. Mike: Quick Pointers

What Works

Selfie stick offers stabilisation with useful features like a tripod and spin mode

Mr. Mike provides reliable connectivity at its price

Overall setup feels practical for basic content creation

What Doesn’t

Selfie stick setup can feel confusing initially

Mic audio quality is not very clean at times

The battery life of the mic feels slightly inconsistent

Ubon 360-Degree Selfie Stick: More Than Just A Stick

The Ubon 360-degree selfie stick is not just a regular stick. It comes with spin mode, a tripod stand, stabilisation, and even works like a basic gimbal. That’s what makes it interesting.

At first, setting it up can feel a little confusing. There are multiple modes and controls, and it takes a bit of time to understand how everything works. But once you get used to it, the experience becomes smoother.

Today I am reviewing UBON 360° Selfie Stick... pic.twitter.com/KwHNYz2kc9 — Annie Sharma (@Annie__Sharma) March 22, 2026

The tripod is actually quite useful. If you are someone who records videos or reels, it helps in keeping the frame steady. The stabilisation also works decently for the price. It won’t match professional gimbals, but for casual content, it does the job.

The remote control is a handy addition. You can easily switch between horizontal and vertical modes with the Ubon 360-degree selfie stick, and even use the spin feature for dynamic shots. That adds a bit of creativity to your videos.

Priced at around Rs 3,650, it feels reasonable, especially given that it offers gimbal-like functionality along with a selfie stick.

Ubon Mr. Mike: Budget-Friendly, With A Few Trade-Offs

The Ubon Mr. Mike is priced at around Rs 799, and keeping that in mind, the overall experience feels quite impressive. The connectivity is smooth, and the 20-meter wireless range works reliably without frequent drop-offs.

Now coming to the audio, yes, it’s not perfect. There is a slight crack or roughness in the voice at times, especially when speaking at certain tones. But again, considering the price, it doesn’t feel like a major deal-breaker. For basic recordings, casual content, or online calls, it gets the job done.

Ubon Mr Mike review pic.twitter.com/nH23IR32Gw — Annie Sharma (@Annie__Sharma) March 22, 2026

The battery life is where I felt a little agitated. It’s not bad, but it’s also not something that gives you complete peace of mind. You might find yourself checking or charging it more often than expected. Still, for this price range, it feels acceptable.

One small issue I noticed was the foam on top; it tends to come off quite easily, even with a slight touch. Also, the lack of noise cancellation makes it less reliable in windy conditions.

Overall, if you’re looking for a very budget-friendly wireless mic for basic use, this one does a decent job. It has its flaws, but at Rs 799, it still manages to offer a usable and fairly reliable experience.

Ubon 360-Degree Selfie Stick & Mr. Mike: Final Verdict

The Ubon 360-degree selfie stick and Mr. Mike both come with interesting ideas, but deliver mixed results in real usage.

The selfie stick stands out more. It offers multiple features like stabilisation, tripod support, and remote control, making it a decent option for beginners who want to explore content creation without investing in expensive gear.

The microphone, on the other hand, feels more situational. At Rs 799, it is actually quite impressive for basic use. The connectivity is reliable, and for casual recordings, it does the job. However, the audio quality isn’t the cleanest, and the battery life can feel slightly inconsistent at times.

Overall, if you are someone starting out with content creation and looking for a budget setup, this combination can work. Just keep your expectations realistic, and it will serve you well for everyday use.