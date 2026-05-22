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HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma Death Case: MP High Court Orders Second Postmortem To Be Conducted At AIIMS Delhi Or Jammu

Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP High Court Orders Second Postmortem To Be Conducted At AIIMS Delhi Or Jammu

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted permission for a re-postmortem in the death case of Twisha Sharma, paving the way for a fresh medical examination amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding the case.

According to available information, the second postmortem will be conducted either at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi or at a medical facility in Jammu. The decision is expected to provide further clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death.

The court’s order comes after demands for a fresh forensic examination were raised, with concerns reportedly being expressed over the earlier postmortem findings. Authorities are now expected to coordinate the transfer of the body and related legal formalities for the procedure.

Model and actress Twisha Sharma, who met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. 

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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