Tempt Cinebar Review: Looks Good, But Music Lovers May Notice This Big Flaw

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Tempt Cinebar Review: When I first got my hands on the Tempt Cinebar, the first thing I noticed was how lightweight it felt. Also, when I turned it on, I really liked the RGB-style lighting on the front of the speaker. But as the name suggests, it is a “speaker,” so let’s talk about the sound.

You may not be too impressed by the audio quality, but if you are into soft songs, it sounds quite soothing. However, when I got in the mood to blast my ears with louder music, the audio quality was not up to the mark. The moment I cranked up the volume, the sound started cracking a little, and that was a deal-breaker for me.

The speaker is priced at Rs 1,799, and tbh, the price feels reasonable in some ways, but in other ways, it doesn’t.

Tempt Cinebar Review: Quick Pointers

What Works

Lightweight and easy to handle

Battery backup feels reliable

RGB lights add a nice aesthetic touch

Good enough for day-to-day usage

What Doesn’t

Sound cracks a little at a higher pitch

Build quality feels average

Not the most extraordinary option in this range

Tempt Cinebar Design: Lightweight But Stable

The Tempt Cinebar is lightweight, and that is both a good thing and something that makes you question the material quality a bit. It doesn’t feel very premium, but it also doesn’t feel too flimsy. The company has clearly kept the weight low to make it more manageable.

One good part is that it stays firmly in place once you put it somewhere. It comes with rubber stoppers at the bottom, so it doesn’t slide around. It is also mountable, which is useful if you want a cleaner setup. The RGB light was one thing that stood out to me because it added a cute aesthetic touch to the overall environment.

Tempt Cinebar Battery & Features: Works Fine For Daily Use

The speaker packs a 4000mAh battery, and the company claims around 8 hours of playtime. I didn’t use it continuously for that long, but after playing songs for about an hour, the battery was still around 90%, so the backup seemed pretty solid.

In terms of features, connectivity was simple. I had no issues pairing it with my phone through Bluetooth. On top, there are four buttons for controls. You also get Type-C charging, an AUX cable option, a memory card slot, and a USB-A port at the back. So, in terms of usability, it gives enough options for regular use.

Tempt Cinebar Sound: Decent, But Not Flawless

Coming to the sound, it is decent for the price. The Cinebar comes with 52mm dual bass drivers, and for casual listening, the output is fine. But whenever I played songs with high-pitched sounds, I could hear a slight cracking in the audio. That was noticeable and took away from the experience a little.

So yes, the sound quality is okay-ish. It is not bad, but it is not something that will surprise you either.

Tempt Cinebar Review: Final Verdict

For a price of Rs 1,799, the Tempt Cinebar feels like a fair day-to-day option if you specifically want a budget Cinebar. It is lightweight, has decent battery backup, and offers enough connectivity options for regular usage. The RGB lighting also adds a small aesthetic charm.

That said, don’t expect anything extraordinary from it. The sound has its limitations, and the build quality feels average. There are definitely other speakers in the market around this price range, but if your priority is a simple, budget-friendly Cinebar, this one can still be considered.